Martínez Dairy: A blend of tradition and hard work

Vega Baja.- Exploring a farm dedicated 100% to milk production and witnessing firsthand the processes involved in this industry from start to finish are part of the experiences offered by Martínez Dairy in Vega Baja.

This enormous farm that spans 300 acres of land is home to around 220 dairy cows and produces 1,700 liters of milk daily. Yet, even during its regular operations, it offers the public an opportunity to learn about the industry.

Since 2019, this farm has been conducting tours to allow the public, regardless of age, to experience the process cows go through from the moment they are born to when they begin producing the milk that ends up on our tables.

Pablo Martínez, owner of Martínez Dairy. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

“Our main goal is to educate the public about the process of milk production here in Puerto Rico and to show all that it entails. We demonstrate how cows are cared for, their feeding process; we teach them about dairy cow breeds, the milking process, dairy production, and how food is produced,” explained Pablo Martínez, owner of the farm that sells its raw milk to the Tres Monjitas company. They also collaborate with the Indulac cheese brand and produce their own ice cream in vanilla and chocolate flavors.

How was the “tour” born?

“I used to share updates about our farm on social media, and people started asking if they could visit us. That’s when my brother, Enrique Martínez, who works as an agronomist for the Puerto Rico Agricultural Extension Service, mentioned that he used to conduct tours as part of his job at another dairy farm. I told him that we had an opportunity to diversify the family business, and he said we needed to fix up the farm. We got everything in order and began welcoming visitors in 2019,” the farmer recounted.

The farm is located in Pugnado Adentro, a barrio of Vega Baja. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

This move allowed the family business–which started in 1950 under the guidance of their grandfather, Ángel Martínez, and later inherited by their father, Manuel Martínez, in 1987–to welcome the public and integrate an educational and tourist component into its daily operations.

They then became a sort of “classroom” for those who enjoy the rustic experience of witnessing the dairy industry in action.

Their tour begins by narrating important details about the industry and the legacy of the Martínez family, before proceeding to show the different areas of the farm.

“We start at the Nursery station. We explain what we do with the calf from birth, step by step, and the care we provide. Calves up to 50 days old stay in the Nursery. We also talk about the two breeds we have: Holstein (black and white) and Jersey (brown),” he specified.

One of the cows in the Nursery area. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

The second stop on the tour is Las Colonias, home to the cattle that are over 50 days old. Here, visitors have the opportunity to feed the heifers.

“These are slightly older calves, they are between 2 to 6 months old. They already eat hay, and we feed them grain to supplement their diet. We make sure they’re strong and healthy so we can take them outside,” Martínez explained.

After reaching six months of age, the cattle transition to the Las Productoras area, which is the largest group within the farm.

“There are about 100 cows, and they are graze freely outdoors. We rotate them to different fields every 12 hours, allowing them to consume fresh grass. This system allows us to feed them all,” stated the resident of Vega Baja.

“They are milked twice a day, at 4:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. They get accustomed to it, learn the routine, and when milking or feeding time approaches, they come voluntarily. We don’t have to go through too much trouble looking for them,” he added.

At the end of the tour, visitors can tour the milking room and the milk room to observe a simulation of these processes.

“We can’t milk live because it’s done at 4:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon, but we’re the only ones who simulate the milking process because we train some cows to be accustomed to seeing large crowds. So, we bring them in and simulate the milking process on them, extracting a small amount of milk for people to see,” noted the farmer.

Martínez Dairy welcomes visitors every day; they cater to groups larger than 40 people from Monday to Friday, while Saturdays and Sundays are open to the general public. Additionally, the farmer offers photo session services with his cows in beautiful rural settings with the lush greenery of the surrounding mountains adding to the scenery.

