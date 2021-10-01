Washington D. C. - In María “Mayita” Meléndez’s first report as delegate-elect to lobby for statehood in the U.S. Congress, Governor Pedro Pierluisi will find the personal notes of the past three months of the former Ponce mayor as part of the recount of the meetings she had in Congress.

Meléndez, who is Puerto Rico’s delegate to the U.S. Democratic Party, has detailed for Pierluisi since her first official trip to Washington D. C. - where her connecting flight in Philadelphia was canceled and she had to drive to the federal capital - to her frustrations because Democratic Representative Grace Napolitano (California) won’t give her an appointment.

The former mayor, elected to lobby for statehood in the U.S. House, listed her phone calls to the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González; her search for hotels with “more reasonable” prices; an invitation from former PPD senator Eduardo Bhatia to speak in one of his classes at Princeton University; about her intention to learn to take the Metro and about her meeting with former governor Luis Fortuño on a return trip to San Juan and the time of her arrival that day in Ponce.

PUBLICIDAD

Her meetings with members of Congress, face-to-face or online, have focused on members of the House Natural Resources Committee, which may vote before the end of the year on the two status bills in the Committee.

Act 167 of December 30, 2020, requests the six elected statehood delegates to submit reports every 90 days. Meléndez, Roberto LeFranc Fortuño, Elizabeth Torres and former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares have already filed their reports.

By Thursday afternoon, former senator Melinda Romero Donelly, who was due Wednesday, had not sent it to the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA). Zoraida Buxó has until October 10 to file hers.

Among her meetings over the past three months, the former Ponce mayor mentioned an aide to Democratic Congressman Ed Case (Hawaii) - who has not taken a position in favor of either of the two status bills introduced in Congress - and meetings in the offices of Democrats like Jared Huffman (California) and Guam delegate Michael San Nicolas. They support both the pro-statehood bill and that by Representative Nydia Velázquez (New York) who wants to bind Congress to a status convention.

Meléndez said she does not plan to meet with either Velázquez or House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat. “Of course with Grijalva and Nydia Velázquez I will not discuss the matter,” she said on September 10.

At another point, she refers to her efforts with Republican Congressman Paul Gosar (Arizona), who is one of the closest allies of former President Donald Trump and is a dentist like her.

PUBLICIDAD

Regarding Republican Cliff Bentz (Oregon), she said he is not familiar with anything and the delegation. “I will talk to the Commissioner to clarify his doubts,” Meléndez indicates, listing her July 21 efforts.

In the office of Republican Ivette Herrell (N.M.), meanwhile, she was told that the congresswoman is opposed to statehood for Washington D.C. and it may be difficult for her to give explanations if she favors it for Puerto Rico. She noted that she was asked if the youth of Puerto Rico speak English.

An aide to Republican Russ Fulcher (Idaho) - who replaced Puerto Rican Raúl Labrador - told Meléndez that the congressman will not vote for Velázquez’s bill, but was another who pointed to concerns about how to vote for statehood for Puerto Rico and at the same time reject Washington D.C. as a state of the Union.

“Yes, they can understand that Puerto Rico would be a bridge between the United States and Latin America,” the former Ponce mayor noted in her report.

She also said that liberal Democrat Katie Porter (California) - who has supported both bills - questions why there are two different bills aimed, in her opinion, at advancing statehood. Meléndez said she clarified the differences from her point of view.

In the office of Republican Pete Stauber (Minnesota), she was asked, among other things, whether Puerto Rico would be a Democratic or Republican state and what the island’s economy is based on.

Her biggest frustration, however, seems to have been the “unpleasant” way in which an aide to Napolitano told her on September 14 that the congresswoman was too busy to meet with her.

PUBLICIDAD

At a time when delegate Elizabeth Torres was already lashing out against the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Meléndez said that PNP Secretary-General Carmelo Ríos called her to explain “what was going on” with those expressions.

Other matters in her agenda included on August 20, an “investigator” for what appears to be a recommendation to a candidate for superior judge. She also spoke that day with independent senator José Vargas Vidot about amendments to the “dental law”.

LeFranc Fortuño indicated in his report that 24 percent of the 720 members of the “extended delegation” that they have created live in the United States.

The ‘extended delegation’ is an initiative by former governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares seeking to link elected statehood delegates with sectors of the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States advocating for Puerto Rico to become the 51st state.

“The fight for equality continues,” said LeFranc Fortuño, who was president of the Guaynabo Municipal Assembly until the election on May 16.

LeFranc Fortuño alluded in his report to meetings he had with Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar (Florida) and Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (Florida), who are original co-sponsors of Bill 1522 by Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto’s (Florida) and Republican Commissioner González, a measure proposing a federal yes-or-no statehood referendum tied to a process for Puerto Rico’s admission as a state.

He also mentioned meetings with Soto and Commissioner González, among others, and his participation in pro-statehood events in Orlando, Washington, Isla de Cabra (Toa Baja), and Arecibo.

PUBLICIDAD

The first report that was made public, and the most controversial, was that by Elizabeth Torres, who asked Governor Pierluisi to dissolve the delegation because she believes it has no reason to exist.

“There is nothing in the law that justifies our existence or the expense that maintaining it for three years entails. Too many things have been done wrong, it is time to amend them. Start with us,” Torres said in her report, in which she stressed that a new plebiscite is needed, which she believes should be endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice - as the federal law mandates since 2014 - to try to convince Congress to advance a project in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.