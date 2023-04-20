A week after U.S. and French authorities seized dozens of works in her collection, art collector and expert Michele Vasarely claims that she is the victim of a plot orchestrated by her husband’s son, in collaboration with political and judicial figures in her native France, to take the works that both her late father-in-law, Victor Vasarely, and her husband, Jean Pierre Vasarely, left her.

In one of the rooms of her residence in the old premises of the Colegio de Párvulos, in Old San Juan, Michelle Vasarelly spoke with El Nuevo Día and defended herself against allegations against her and insisted that she had not taken anything that did not belong to her.

“I’m sorry for this scandal. First of all, it was like entertainment for the area, but I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything, they came for me. I was sleeping and it was not necessary. I think it was done to humiliate me,” she said.

“The French asked for this ‘movie’ to humiliate me, (it’s) the French technique to humiliate me. But it didn’t humiliate me, I understood that, and secondly, I feel very good in my shoes,” she added.

For the past three decades, Michele Vasarely has been involved in a legal battle with her stepson, Pierre Vasarely, over the ownership of Hungarian-born but naturalized French artist Victor Vasarely´s works. Victor Vasarely was Pierre’s grandfather and father of Jean Pierre, an Op Art pioneer.

Michele pointed to this long-running family feud over the ownership of the works as the reason for the raid that captured the nation’s attention last week.

According to Michelle Vasareli, in the early 1990s, before Victor died in 1997, some 1,300 works that should have been in the Vasarely Foundation -in the French southern town of Aix-en-Provence-, had disappeared. In 1995, a French court addressing the legal dispute between the artist’s heirs - his sons Jean Pierre and André - and the Vasarely Foundation -then chaired by Michele- decided that the heirs were the owners of hundreds of works that belonged to the foundation. Michele estimated that about 400 works were the property of her mother-in-law, Claire, who died in 1990.

According to Michelle Vasarely, the other 1,300 works have not yet been found.

After Victor’s death, his grandson and Michele’s stepson filed a claim over the ownership of the works, which was based on a will stating that he would inherit part of his works. However, according to Michele, this inheritance “does not exist” because everything he left was barely enough to cover what Jean Pierre and his brother André were entitled to. Jean Pierre Vasarely died in 2002, but before that, he changed his will to reduce what he would leave to Pierre, said Michele, who assured that he also changed his will to leave nothing to her stepson.

“An important detail for me is that my father-in-law died in my arms, saying ‘Protect my work’. My husband also died in my arms and that was the promise I made him, I protect his work, I protect his work,” she said.

Michele moved to the United States in 2004. She said that she took with her the works that she inherited from her husband, as well as works that both Victor and Jean Pierre and even her brother-in-law André gave her. She took them out of the country legally, she insisted, because at that time their value was lower and they did not require special documents to be transported.

“I lived over the customs office so I went down and asked about that. In France, if the works are under a certain value, they’re like furniture, they don’t need a special license, which is what I thought,” she said, noting that she also checked with the Ministry of Culture. French laws establish strict procedures for transporting cultural property out of the country, including licenses or passports. Artworks over a certain value and which are at least 50 years old, depending on the category, are considered cultural property, according to the Ministry of Culture.

In 2008, Michele was arrested in Chicago for breaking into the warehouse of an American gallery owner. She said the man had sublet the warehouse for her works but then changed the lock and she decided to take them back. She was not criminally charged but filed a lawsuit - which she won - against the gallery owner over 200 works.

Since then, those works have been part of several lawsuits filed by her stepson. She said Pierre filed a lawsuit against her in the United States in 2008, which was decided in her favor. But it was a different story in France.

In 2012, a Paris court granted Pierre moral rights over his grandfather’s works, meaning that he has the power to determine the use of the artist’s creations and to watch over their integrity. In 2013, the Paris court ordered that all the works be returned to France to begin the process among the heirs. These orders, Michele argued, came from the hands of politically connected judges.

At the same time, she said that he had presented evidence against Pierre, evidence of mismanagement and mistreatment of his grandfather, and of his alleged agreement with the Chicago gallery owner to take the paintings. But nothing happened.

“Of course, justice has everything,” she pointed out. “But this is a French case... The excuse to recover the works in France is that the French can’t stand that I live here, that I will leave here a foundation that will be a museum for the public because I’m doing it with the Americans, because I’m doing it with the whole American system, because I’m leaving my archives, everything will stay in the United States, and they can’t stand that,” she added.

Michele said that she and her husband had a good relationship with Pierre until Victor’s death. But she also said that when she became president of the Vasarely Foundation in 1995, she fired him from the organization.

“We both know why,” she said.

“He has to answer for what he did in the past because he managed the foundation. He wants my works, he wants to be somebody, he wants the newspapers to talk about him (...) He is playing with the name and blood. I may not have the blood. But you can have the blood and be a fraud, and not have it and be fine,” she added.

Cooperation with authorities

The April 11 raid was part of an investigation by the Office of the Investigating Judge of the Paris District Court. Michele noted that there has been no trial or hearing yet in this investigation, but said she filed a statement from the island in August, arguing she could not travel to France because of her age and health.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) notified Michele of the French judge’s search warrant between January and February. She indicated that her attorney was negotiating with the authorities on how to proceed with the process, which is why the operation took her by surprise.

“There is no court order. This judge says, ‘I want the works in my hands, just in case,’ and that’s why this happened,” she said, without giving further details of the investigation.

She is angry about the way the works were transported. One of the larger paintings, of a red figure on a black background, was taken from her home and placed in the back of a truck without being covered to protect it from the sun or scratches. Another, she said, was taken off a balcony.

One of the larger paintings without being covered to protect it from the sun or scratches. (Miguel J. Rodríguez Carillo)

“They were not professional. This has to be packed with a packing technique,” she said. “They took works without protection, without respect for the works, they took them in potato bags,” she said, noting that she and her assistants were preparing some of the smaller works to be moved before the operation. Images from that day show that some of the paintings removed by the authorities were wrapped in paper with their names written on labels.

The authorities did not take all the Victor Vasarely works in Michele’s possession. “Lava”, an enormous painting, covers almost one of the walls of the room where she received journalists. In the room next door, there was another colorful painting with geometric figures in the style of other Vasarely works.

She said the works included in the 2008 inventory were the ones taken during the raid.

“I’m not going to give the works away if they’re mine and I won the case. So the only thing they have left seems to be violence,” she said.

When asked about the sentences in favor of Pierre in France, she replied: “There is no sentence against me anywhere in the world.

She did not specify how many works she has or how many were taken. She indicated that due to the emotional condition she experiences after the operation, she had not yet been able to fully review the list of what was seized and confirm “that nothing else was taken”.

She did not give an estimate of the value of the paintings, but said that the works taken by the authorities were not worth $40 million, but “less than half of that”.

Vasarely said that, according to the information she has, the paintings are still in Puerto Rico, awaiting news from France. The FBI in Puerto Rico did not provide any information about the investigation. Federal agency spokeswoman Limary Cruz Rubio neither denied nor confirmed that the works were on the island.

“The case is not ours, and out of respect, it should be the French authorities who provide information about the investigation. The French authorities have asked us for the utmost confidentiality in the process,” Cruz Rubio said.

Michele said officers returned to her home after the raid, but she did not let them in. Among them was an art specialist who she said was a friend of Pierre’s. “You can’t do that, it’s a conflict of interest,” she argued.

Last week, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce confirmed that Vasarely was granted a tax exemption under the old Act 22-2012, now Act 60-2012, but not the foundation. The foundation defended its tax decree, noting that it had not received any communication from the central government after the raid.

“I spend all my money here, I create jobs for many people. There are direct employees and there are indirect employees, there are many people who work for me,” she said, noting that all of her income comes from business she does off the island, particularly the sale of artwork.

“I’m going to leave a lot of things in Puerto Rico, everything will stay here. I think the museum is the most beautiful one on the island,” she said about her plans.