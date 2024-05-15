Opinión
15 de mayo de 2024
prima:La Concha hotel unveils $2.7 million modern spa

The hotel located in Condado is in the process of completing its transformation to change its hotel flag

May 15, 2024 - 2:47 PM

The spa features a minimalist design and state-of-the-art technology for massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and hair care. (Suministrada)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

After a $2.7 million investment, La Concha hotel in San Juan inaugurated its new Elemara spa on Wednesday, an incursion that is part of the process of changing the hotel’s flag that it announced last year.

Tags
Puerto RicoSan Juan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
