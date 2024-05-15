We are part of The Trust Project
La Concha hotel unveils $2.7 million modern spa
The hotel located in Condado is in the process of completing its transformation to change its hotel flag
May 15, 2024 - 2:47 PM
After a $2.7 million investment, La Concha hotel in San Juan inaugurated its new Elemara spa on Wednesday, an incursion that is part of the process of changing the hotel’s flag that it announced last year.
