Qdoba franchise opens second restaurant in Bayamón at a cost of $2 million
The Mexican food business builds the third one in Caguas and will open two more by 2025
May 14, 2024 - 4:57 PM
The Mexican food franchise, Qdoba, will open its second establishment tomorrow, Wednesday, in Bayamón, and construction has already begun on the third, which will open in Caguas later this year.
