Some advocate more support for caregivers, while others call for avoiding penalties for family members that could have worse consequences
June 19, 2024 - 11:40 AM
Federico (pseudonym), 63 years old, was hospitalized and three days later, when he returned home, his partner did not receive him. Back in the hospital, the man became depressed and attempted suicide, in what represents one of the many situations of abandonment of the elderly faced by the 69 hospitals in the country, acknowledged the president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá.
