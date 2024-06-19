Opinión
19 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Multifactorial reasons behind the abandonment of elderly in the country’s hospitals

Some advocate more support for caregivers, while others call for avoiding penalties for family members that could have worse consequences

June 19, 2024 - 11:40 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Many older adults lack family support, which is reflected in the increase in the number of elderly people alone in hospitals. (David Villafañe)
Marga Parés Arroyo
By Marga Parés Arroyo
Periodista de Noticiasmarga.pares@gfrmedia.com
Editor's note
Second of four stories in the series "Pliegues en su piel, vacío en su corazón," which analyzes the increasing number of lonely older adults in hospital facilities in Puerto Rico. This work received the support of the Journalists in Aging Fellowship, awarded by the Gerontological Society of America, along with the Journalists Network on Generations and the Silver Century Foundation.

Federico (pseudonym), 63 years old, was hospitalized and three days later, when he returned home, his partner did not receive him. Back in the hospital, the man became depressed and attempted suicide, in what represents one of the many situations of abandonment of the elderly faced by the 69 hospitals in the country, acknowledged the president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá.

Marga Parés Arroyo
Marga Parés ArroyoArrow Icon
Comenzó a trabajar en El Nuevo Día en la década de 1990, cuando aún estudiaba Periodismo, en la revista Domingo Deportivo y "Pueblo por Pueblo". Desde 1999, Marga Parés Arroyo labora...
