This is how Joseph González, the new head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Puerto Rico, summed up his call to elected and non-elected officials involved in acts of corruption to cooperate with authorities before they are arrested.

González, a New York native of Puerto Rican descent, arrived yesterday to take the reins of the FBI´s office on the island, after having served as chief of the Public Corruption Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI.

“Corruption is always a concern. It takes funds away from programs. That’s the people’s money. Many times, we see other important violations that come with corruption. The focus will be on meeting with my team and give our best,” González emphasized.

The 42-year-old officer spoke with El Nuevo Día minutes after entering for the first time what would be his office in the FBI building in Hato Rey.

He was still about to begin going through the details on ongoing investigations and to have his first meetings with the staff. But he knows that former director Rafael Riviere told this newspaper, before leaving the position last month, that he was leaving behind several ongoing investigations against elected and non-elected government officials.

“The cases are still active. By changing the director, you don’t change the administration, nor the supervisors. We keep going. The mission is the same. The strategy and focus change a little, but not much,” he said.

González was an agent on the island between 2006 and 2014, a period in which he led investigations against drug trafficking, white-collar crime, and corruption.

One of those cases ended with drug trafficker Ángel Manuel Ayala Vázquez, known as “Ángelo Millones,” in jail in 2009.

“We cannot be in every case. We have to be selective, but when there is a violation within the field of the FBI, I guarantee that we will be there. When I was a street agent, cooperation between all agencies was essential. The ‘Angelo Millones’ case, for example, could not be possible without that cooperation”, he said.

He focused on corruption, fraud, and money laundering cases, supported by his background in financial matters since before becoming an FBI agent, he worked as a certified public accountant at Ernst and Young in New York.

In 2012, he became supervisor of the Public Corruption/Civil Rights squad.

One of the cases he supervised then resulted in the arrest of 16 police agents in May 2014.

Two years later, he was named chief of the Public Corruption Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. In that position, he handled some of the agency’s most complex and sensitive cases in the United States.

In two years, under his supervision, that FBI unit carried investigations that resulted in the indictments of federal and state officials. In 2015, Congressman Chaka Fattah was indicted on federal charges for racketeering conspiracy that included bribery, conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and honest services fraud and multiple counts of mail fraud, falsification of records, bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution and money laundering. During those years, Congressman Michael Grimm was also indicted for evading tax payments.

“It’s interesting because, coming from the Puerto Rico office, having overseen corruption cases here, you think this is the center of corruption, that here it’s corruption, corruption and nothing else. When I go to Washington, I have the national perspective, and I see that it’s not something that only happens in Puerto Rico. It’s all over the United States,” González said.

“I saw it at all levels. It’s an interesting perspective because you think this is the center of corruption, (but) it’s the same thing everywhere,” he added.

In 2016, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Special Operations Branch of the Newark Field Office in New Jersey. And in 2018, he was appointed legal attaché in Mexico City, serving as the primary liaison to the FBI’s Mexican counterparts.

“That office focuses on protecting American citizens and U.S. interests in Mexico. There are many U.S. fugitives and a lot of kidnappings, but we also work a little bit of everything. It works as a nationwide office,” González stressed while recalling that they depended on the cooperation of local authorities since the FBI cannot make arrests in Mexico.

Returning to Puerto Rico

As for heading the office in Puerto Rico, González assured that it was his “dream.” “There were other opportunities in other FBI offices, but I waited for this job,” he said.

He indicated that he comes with an “open” mind. “We are going to evaluate cases, and we are going to see what the future brings,” he said without offering details.

“Our office is always open. The phone lines are open. We can’t do the job without the people and without the people who cooperate in our cases. As we used to say in drug-related cases, whoever gets on the bus first has the best seat,” he said.

Anyone with information about any act of corruption or illegality can contact the FBI at 787-987-6500.