The parade was dedicated this year to the Aguadilla municipality. Here is part of the representation created by the people.
The parade was dedicated this year to the Aguadilla municipality. Here is part of the representation created by the people. (Christopher Gregory-Rivera)

New York - With the same strength as before the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of people participated and celebrated their Puerto Rican identity this Sunday in the 66th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York.

💬See comments