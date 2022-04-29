Washington - In a joint statement, U.S. Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González said yesterday that after multiple productive meetings they are “closer than ever to an agreement” on a consensus bill on Puerto Rico’s political status.

“We both know that the question of Puerto Rico’s status is at the center of the island’s future. While we’ve long held our separate positions for many years, there is no doubt this is an issue close to both of our hearts. That’s why we have decided to come to the table and negotiate a path forward towards decolonization of the island” they said.

Both lawmakers issued their statement and circulated photos of a new meeting they held yesterday, a day after House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer - who leads the negotiations - indicated that he will extend talks until May to reach an agreement on consensus legislation.

Originally, Hoyer - who proposed a referendum between statehood, independence, and free association – wanted to have a decision on whether to move forward with legislation on Puerto Rico’s political future this week. “I am hopeful that we will do it next month,” Hoyer told El Nuevo Día on Wednesday.

Resident Commissioner González told this newspaper that the deadline set by Hoyer should be enough to reach an agreement between the main authors of the bills introduced in Congress. For González, an agreement could be reached “sooner” that the deadline Hoyer set.

Some weeks ago, Hoyer circulated draft legislation seeking a referendum between statehood, independence, and free association, but the controversy focuses on the definitions of each status alternative. According to several sources, one of the main controversies that have blocked the possibility of reaching an agreement is the definition of free association status.

U.S. Democratic Representative Darren Soto (Florida), main author of the pro-statehood bill H.R.1522, told El Nuevo Día that “as part of an agreement we can look at two independence options” in a bill binding on the U.S. government.

Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced H.R. 2070 seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives. Meanwhile, H.R. 1522 proposes a statehood yes-or-no referendum, tied to a process for Puerto Rico’s admission as a state.

The chair of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva, who participated in the talks, indicated that if consensus legislation is achieved, he will go to San Juan to meet with elected officials and interest groups before a vote in his committee.

This week, Velázquez and González had another meeting on the legislation.

“I’ve had several meetings with the entire group and individual meetings with members of that group. I feel very comfortable with the discussions we have,” González said and added that “to decolonize Puerto Rico, which I think is the most important thing we need generosity and willingness on both sides, and I think we have that”.