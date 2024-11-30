Puerto Rican Democratic congresswoman rules out the possibility of advancing legislation if the governor-elect does not achieve significant support from her party in the U.S.
November 30, 2024 - 3:29 PM
Puerto Rican Democratic congresswoman rules out the possibility of advancing legislation if the governor-elect does not achieve significant support from her party in the U.S.
November 30, 2024 - 3:29 PM
Washington D.C. - Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez assumes that the Republican leadership of Congress will once again rule out legislation such as House Bill 2757 and that, to change course, it will require Governor-elect Jenniffer González to convince her allies that it is time to authorize a process to end Puerto Rico’s political limbo.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: