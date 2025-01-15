The resident commissioner in Washington delivered a message in the House of Representatives to respond to statements made by the president of Venezuela in favor of invading the island
Washington D.C. - The resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández, dedicated his first message on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to denounce the expressions of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in favor of an invasion of Puerto Rico to free it from the U.S. government.
