Washington D.C. - State Rep. Patrick Branco, with Puerto Rican roots on both his mother’s and father’s sides, seeks to become Hawaii’s first Representative of Latino and Filipino origin.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - 12:07 p.m.
