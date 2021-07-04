He arrived late. He had spent the morning in meetings and interviews and that took longer than expected. Governor Pedro Pierluisi sat at his desk in the Throne Room and signed some documents he had to review.

An aide brought him Amaia, the little dog that has been with him since he took office in January. They were going to walk her. He greeted the dog and prepared for the short photo session with El Nuevo Día.

As he posed, he points at two busts in his office: one of former governor Luis A. Ferré and the other, former governor Luis Muñoz Marín. “The two founders of the main parties,” he said. The current political scenario pushes him closer to the opposition. Pierluisi faces two major fronts, one before the opposition-controlled Legislature, and the other before the Fiscal Oversight Board and some of its members´ “very conservative” views.

Pierluisi, however, is pleased. The island is receiving billions in federal funds and that brings good news. He says he focuses on rebuilding, that Puerto Rico is transforming. He assures that the repair of infrastructure, including the power grid, the aqueduct system, schools, among others, will boost the economy for at least eight years.

But he also recognizes big obstacles. Puerto Rico´s low birth rate, intense migration flow to the U.S., poor compensation for workers, and global tax changes for businesses threaten the island’s competitiveness and the hopes of economic recovery after 15 years of depression.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Pierluisi promised a new solution for threats to pensions, to quickly repair public schools, an initial $8.5 minimum wage, and better compensation for public servants.

This is what he said:

Over the last month, public discussion has focused on the privatization contract with LUMA Energy to operate the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). How do you evaluate it?

-Changes are difficult. And that is a big change. There is a transformation taking place. And it will continue... We must oversee that process, and we are doing it.

Have you experienced blackouts at La Fortaleza?

-Yes, when there was a big power outage due to the explosion in Monacillos. We had no service for almost a day. On other occasions, there has been an interruption or two, but, to answer the question, I think water reaches its level. LUMA is making the adjustments it has to make. There’s always room for improvement and I’m sure it’s going to get better and we’re going to have better service.

It seems like the transition did not flow as anticipated…

-It’s that several situations came together. First, you had that big explosion within a week of starting. On the other hand, many PREPA workers decided to stay with the government and some were not comfortable with the job they were tasked with. They have been confirmed the same pay. And that joins with the fact that it’s a new operator. That creates uncertainty. I see that they have been increasing resources on the street and that the situation is stabilizing as it should be.

You had said that more than 300 schools with short columns might not reopen in August?

-The figure is higher. Out of about 860 schools, there are more than 700 with short columns. The commitment is to repair them all. There is a detailed plan on how we are going to do it, which is integrated with the plan to restart in-person classes in mid-August. Most schools, if not all, with 50 short columns or less, will be repaired and in proper conditions by mid-August. Then, throughout the semester, we are will repair those schools with more than 50 short columns and complete the work.

I know you have been in office for six months, but why weren’t these repairs done sooner? Schools have been closed since March 2020.

-There is no explanation. At the very least, the work should have been planned and started before the end of 2020. It was not done. It was this administration that had to plan, identify the funds, start bidding processes and do the work that is already underway.

There is a bill on the minimum wage in the Legislature. How do you see the development of the issue?

-I created a multi-sectoral committee to advise me on this. When I saw that the minimum wage proposal was moving forward, I asked the committee to advance the analysis. The committee told me that the initial increase of the adjustment should start at $8.50 an hour, starting January 2022. That seems reasonable to me. I said that to the Legislature because there were two versions, a Senate proposal at $9 an hour and a House version at $8.50.

An $8.50 an hour salary is a gross salary of $17,680 annually. That figure is about $250 a year over the federal poverty line for a person with one dependent...

-What happens is that this has to be supplemented with the work credit. Now, in Puerto Rico, work credit will reach thousands of dollars. It can go up to $6,000 or $7,000 a year.

But that would not begin until April next year with the forms?

-I think the idea is to start in January 2022 as well. I also have a multi-sector committee to ensure that pay is reasonable on any construction project financed with federal funds. That is reconstruction. They are in the process of reaching labor agreements for all projects...There is a labor shortage and pay and working conditions are among the reasons leading to these difficulties.

Wage differences with the U.S. are among the factors pushing people to leave the island. The average salary here in 2019 (according to the Census) was about $24,600 and in the U.S. it was about $54,000. Do all these debt restructuring plans and economic bonanza projections need that people stay on the island?

-Population decline has an impact. The low birth rate has an impact and also the aging of the population.

It is as if the island is not providing for people to stay...

-I would say that we should focus on improving the quality of life, that there are good employment opportunities, for business, for progress on the island. That is what we are focused on. That is the solution. Many left due to a lack of opportunities and good jobs. As our economy reactivates in its pillars, we expect that many of them return. I see a promising future. All the economic data coming in paints a positive picture for the next eight years, if not more. The important thing is that the government improves in executing and that is what I am focused on.

And that improvement would be due to the federal funds...

-It is a huge amount. The numbers, when I say them, are even difficult to understand. We can leave this issue of lacking funds behind. Now, it is about how to use them, how to take advantage of them, not to get distracted, to focus.

What makes you think that this money will improve the economy permanently and that is not going to be burned, and then we are back to the same thing?

-What happens is that it is a new Puerto Rico because having a platform, renewed infrastructure, without going into debt, is a unique opportunity. Here, we don’t have to go to capital markets to do these works. That is incredible. From natural disasters and a pandemic, a pool of federal funds has emerged, and the important thing is that we take advantage of them. When this work is completed, we will have a stronger tourist area than the one we have now. In manufacturing, here they are still talking about Section 936 (which granted tax incentives to foreign companies operating in Puerto Rico). Forget about that now. Manufacturing revenues have continued to grow. Here, we need a dose of positivism.

I may be a pessimist, but tourism is a small piece of the economy, and manufacturing will face a huge challenge with the tax changes expected at the federal level...

-The important thing is that we do not lose competitiveness before foreign countries. As for the states, the U.S. government’s tax policy seeks to encourage more and more manufacturing to settle in the states. (He says that the world´s largest economies seek to establish a 15 percent minimum corporate tax and that President Joe Biden wants to increase the tax on intangibles, that multinational companies pay abroad, and in Puerto Rico at 21 percent). I would say that with 15 percent you can live. If you are going to pay 21 percent and in other places 15 percent, then you lose competitiveness. Here, I will be protecting Puerto Rico.

Going back to the salary issue, what is going to happen with government salaries. You wanted to make some revisions and it seems that they won’t let you.

-The Fiscal Oversight Board is very difficult when it comes to granting salary increases for our public employees. That is the reality. I asked the Board for about $70 million to review the government’s compensation plan. That is to review salary scales. The vast majority of public servants have not received a raise for more than 10 or 15 years. So, it is difficult to recruit talent, keep morale high and that is important for them to perform well. The Board granted $11 million to begin the process of adjusting the scales. It did not want to grant the $15 million increase (in the budget) for correctional officers.

And what are you going to do?

-By October, we are going to have a huge amount of federal funds that have not been projected in the budget the Board has just approved (it is waiting for Congress to pass an appropriation for this purpose). They are intended for Medicaid, that is, for the health card. When that happens, I told the Board at the last meeting, I am going to come in and ask for the reprogramming of funds. How does the Board keep the card program alive in the budget (without Medicaid contributions over the last few years)? They are making cuts to all agencies, refusing requests for increases, like the one for correctional officers, refusing to give an additional allocation to the UPR (University of Puerto Rico), refusing to grant fair transfers to municipalities. They refuse to do anything.

Could cuts be made in non-priority areas and be fair with those who work for the government or is it that there is nowhere else to cut?

-One of the reasons for tightness when it comes to budgeting is the Board´s position that I have to assume that the fiscal abyss is coming.

There are also ideological issues here. Some members of the Board are very conservative and they want to continue to reduce the size of government, even though there is no justification for doing that anymore.

Well, wouldn’t the justification be to squeeze more out of the budget to use that money to pay down the debt?

-But we already reached an agreement with critical creditors, there is already an adjustment plan submitted (to bankruptcy judge Laura Taylor Swain) and we have the resources to comply with the provisions of that plan. I recognize that there are ideological motivations here. The same with pensions. It is an obsession to cut pensions when since 2013, pensions in Puerto Rico have already been cut by more than 20 percent.

They sued you for that today (Friday)

-And basically, the way I see it is that the lawsuit is unnecessary. I said that this law (Dignified Retirement Law) is inconsistent with the fiscal plan... Here, there is a deadlock between the Board and the government based on ideological reasons. I am going to introduce two legislative measures, one to guarantee a dignified retirement for those who joined the government before 2000 expecting to have a defined pension. That is to say, I am going to adjust that pension so that it is not as low as it was defined. But it will not be a fiscally unacceptable amount... On the other hand, we are going to modify how pensions are paid to ensure that they are all honored in the future. Whatever (debt) is due from now on, there should be a clear system of priority in paying those pensions to ensure that they are honored. I am doing this in good faith to address the impasse, and we will see what the Board does.

How do you see these six months with the appointments, especially after Larry Seilhamer´s departure (a former senator who had been appointed Secretary of State)?

-I feel very satisfied with the performance of the Executive Branch during these first six months. We are focused on working. We have restored the confidence of the U.S. government... In terms of the relationship with the Legislature, there have been controversies, clearly unfortunate ones. Not confirming Larry Seilhamer was an outrage. It did hurt, and it was unfair and unnecessary. Now, I’m a forward-looking person. I’m not going to get bogged down in that. When the time comes, I will be appointing a new Secretary of State, and I hope that the Legislative Assembly will act responsibly with the confirmation.

When are you going to make the most important appointments such as Education and the Supreme Court seat?

-I have the departments of State, Education (he says the agency is in good hands with the acting secretary who will remain until after in-person classes restart), PRITS (the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service), the Insurance Commissioner, the Comptroller, and a Supreme Court seat. I am confident all these appointments will be made soon.