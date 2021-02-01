Governor Pedro Pierluisi instructed the executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority, Omar J. Marrero, to meet with the Board technical team to identify some mechanism to facilitate and expedite government requests to make budget changes.

Pierluisi’s order came after the Board directors rejected a request by the Ports Authority (PA). The agency requested a transfer of funds from a reserve account the government recently created to provide state funds to match a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) appropriation to make improvements to the Aguadilla airport runway and for dredging works in San Juan Bay.

“I don’t want to be confrontational,” Pierluisi said during the Board´s first public meeting this year, which was held virtually on Friday.

The governor advocated for a new working relationship between the Board and his administration.

Pierluisi, who despite not having a vote in the Board decided to participate in the entity´s meetings, told the Board directors that ensuring the government operation is not feasible if the administration must enter into a process of documentation and objections every time it requests reapportionments for purposes other than those budgeted.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the governor, instead of asking the government to join a process of constant rejection, the best thing would be for the technical team to indicate how or what they would need to approve the requests.

During the public meeting, Pierluisi complained that the PA filed the request some five weeks ago and it was not until the meeting that the Board communicated their decision.

The PA request was one of 38 reapportionment requests filed by the government.

The Board approved budget reapportionments for the University of Puerto Rico, the National Guard, the Health Department, and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Board approved a total of 35 budget reapportionments for $69.3 million but rejected three

The fiscal entity did not approve a request by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, Spanish acronym) to pay for a new modular office system to meet social distancing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also rejected a request by the Retirement System Administration (ASR) to increase the salary of the auditors in charge of the agency’s financial statements, a decision that Pierluisi Urrutia also criticized.

However, the Board decided to reject the request filed by the PA that resulted in an exchange between the governor and the entity directors.

The Board rejected the PA’s request because the costs should be covered with sources other than those suggested by the government.

Pierluisi argued that the allocation for the PA would be directed precisely to permanent investments in key infrastructure for economic activity, especially after the federal government authorized the Aguadilla airport to be a cargo and passenger hub.

PUBLICIDAD

The government proposed to match the FAA requirements with a reserve to finance reconstruction projects through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Amid the controversy, the Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko assured the governor that the entity is not interested in rejecting government requests and that, in the case of the PA, the agency had been requesting information for weeks to approve the reapportionment.

After Pierluisi’s claims and once the technical team recommended the Board to reject the Ports’ request, director Justin Peterson asked his counterparts to reconsider the situation.

“The decision (Friday) to reject the opportunity to make improvements at the (Aguadilla) airport is a disgrace,” Peterson told El Nuevo Día.

For Peterson, rejecting the Ports’ request when the government has the funds to cover the cost is inappropriate and denotes the disinterest the Board has shown in promoting economic activity on the island.

“This is an example of micromanaging the government,” Peterson said, reviving criticisms he made of the entity just after being appointed by former President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, Peterson made a motion to approve the request by PA, but although Antonio Medina agreed on the importance of the investment, he did not support the motion.

Andrew Biggs, meanwhile, was on the opposite side and pointed out that the Board was not opposed to making investments in the Aguadilla airport. He explained that the Board’s role is to ensure that the government has the money to cover its expenses.

The Board determined they would be open to reconsidering the Ports’ request for the airport project if they received the necessary information for approval.

PUBLICIDAD

Economic projections

The controversy over the funds requested by PA came minutes after Pierluisi, Peterson, and Jaresko had another exchange, but over the Board’s projections.

Peterson questioned his colleagues and requested to ask consultant McKinsey & Co. why the economic and fiscal projections are so different from the government’s current revenues.

The governor pointed out that the lack of frequent revisions of economic assumptions and, therefore, in the revenues prevent a better performance and management of the budget. He noted that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) had worked on two revisions to economic projections as a result of the coronavirus.

Jaresko explained that McKinsey & Co. is not responsible for the Board’s economic projections. She pointed out that this work is carried out by Ernst & Young economist Andrew Wolf, who formerly worked for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and that it is done with the Treasury Department.

Amid this exchange, John Nixon, an expert in budgetary matters, said that the exercise of economic and fiscal projections is more “an art than a science”, especially in uncertain times such as these.

Nixon went on to stress that beyond how projections are made, which, in part, is based on Puerto Rico’s Gross National Product (GNP), the new Board must decide how conservative or aggressive it will be in applying them.

So far, the Board has established as a target or margin that revenues fluctuate between 1 percent and 2 percent of the projections.

Although Pierluisi Urrutia, Peterson, and Jaresko exchanged arguments about discrepancies between the Board’s projections and revenues, as well as federal funds in such estimates, none went to the heart of the matter: the process of calculating and estimating the GNP, a key reference to estimate how much the government will receive in taxes, excise taxes or other revenues.

PUBLICIDAD

While in the United States and dozens of other countries in the world, the gross domestic product is calculated quarterly, in Puerto Rico, the Planning Board calculates the GNP every year. Similarly, except for the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and the Economic Activity Index (EAI), Puerto Rico does not have any other consistent measurement tool regarding the aggregate performance of the different sectors of the economy.