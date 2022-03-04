💬See comments
Pedro Pierluisi ruled out introducing, this term, amendments to the legislation that regulated the creation of the statehood delegate position. Nor does he have on the agenda to review these officials´ salaries and reimbursements.
Friday, March 4, 2022 - 1:19 p.m.
