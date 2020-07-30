The executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), José Ortiz, claimed that Tuesday’s outages were an act of “internal terrorism”, an expression based on photos that allegedly show a high voltage line protection system switched off, when it should have been on, and a system destabilizing event that has not yet been determined.

The switch was not damaged but simply turned off. Ortiz acknowledged that the public corporation’s computer system should have warned about the switch being turned off, but no details were available as to what was done with that information.

The official, however, noted that by early Tuesday the protection system was working.

“There was a human hand here. The protection system was disconnected and made it vulnerable, and in less than 24 hours we have an event like this. This leads us to question how unlucky we are or if this is something else,” the official said and added they “have yet to find the event that triggered the interruption.”

Ortiz said they will not release the photos they took of the switch, which he said serves as evidence of “human intervention” in the blackout. He claimed that publishing the photos could affect the investigation by the Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). These agencies were called in to investigate the situation.

He explained that these lines are segmented by sections. The problem with the disconnected switch was in Arecibo and affected the area between Arecibo and Isabela. He added the situation generated a chain effect in the sections that go from Isabela to Mayagüez, and the one that follows from the Sultana del Oeste to the area between Guayanilla and Peñuelas, where the Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica plants are located.

PREPA chief could not specify what happened to the protection systems in these other sections, which also did not work, preventing the grid from partially collapsing. So far, no reports indicate those systems were turned off.

Ortiz argued, however, that the EcoEléctrica co-generator is “very sensitive” to blackouts and that this has probably lead to shut down the plant, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

UTIER’s version

Meanwhile, in response to Ortiz’s remarks, the president of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (UTIER, Spanish acronym), Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, said yesterday morning that according to PREPA employees Tuesday’s massive blackout was the result of connection problems.

He described PREPA’s executive director’s statements as an attempt to divert attention from the vulnerability of the power grid.

“They have sent brigades to two sectors where they have identified connection areas, one in Aguadilla and another in Añasco. Once the line is disconnected in these areas -we have information that the situation in these areas is critical- and successfully tested, it will be more than proven that the reason the line has not entered into service was a connection problem, contrary to what (the director) said,” explained Figueroa Jaramillo.

“(Ortiz) acted in bad faith to divert public attention from the problem with the power grid,” he insisted. “It’s time for him to be held accountable.”

Figueroa Jaramillo called on Ortiz to submit, under oath, all of the evidence of “internal terrorism”, as PREPA chief called the incident in a radio interview (WKAQ)- to federal authorities.

According to UTIER’s president, Ortiz’s theory is illogical. He argued that the breaker box that “was manually” tripped can only be accessed if, from the Distribution Center in Monacillos, they turn off the 230,000-volt line.

“You have to turn off the line to get your hand in that box,” said the union leader. “Let him take pictures and evidence,” he added.

“To handle the box and do what he alleges, you had to turn off the line to do that. PREPA monitoring system is a real-time system and it would have been detected, and doing what was allegedly done with the box would have taken hours,” he said.

PREPA executive director indicated that no individual or organization has been charged with the events. He acknowledged the situation could have been the result of an oversight problem, but indicated that it would be extremely rare since protection activation after a repair is a usual and basic procedure for grid operators.

“It is not usual that, after repairs or maintenance, the system protection does not activate again”, he said.

As part of the evidence, they would send authorities a copy of the logbook about the work done in the area where the switch in question is located, in Arecibo.

Ortiz said the situation was discovered late Tuesday night, after the conference in which the official himself said, before Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, that they had not found any problem in the power grid that would explain the blackout that left more than 400,000 customers without service yesterday.