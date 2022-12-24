The U.S. House complete yesterday (225-201) the legislative process to pass the massive spending bill, known as omnibus bill, which increases Puerto Rico’s access to the Medicaid program and brings stability to the healthcare industry over five years.

The bill also allocates $1 billion to the U.S. Department of Energy for a program to install solar panels and energy storage batteries on the roofs of low-income or disabled people’s households on the island.

The bill - which closed the 117th Congress and completes funding for federal programs this fiscal year 2022, such as the $2.815 billion Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) - now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

“This bill is good for our economy our competitiveness, and our communities – and I will sign it into law as soon as it reaches my desk,” said President Biden.

To avoid a partial government shutdown by midnight yesterday, Congress also passed a measure to extend the current budget through December 30. This gives President Biden a few days to sign the omnibus bill into law.

The legislation approved, a total of nearly $1.7 trillion, including $47 billion to help Ukraine in the war with Russia and $40 billion to address natural disaster seen in 2022, such as Hurricane Fiona.

“We have a big bill because we had big needs for our country,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in what must have been her last address on the floor as House Speaker.

Next Congress begins on January 3, with a Republican-controlled House(222-212, with one vacancy). The Senate will remain in Democratic hands, now 51-49.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), proposed as the next House Speaker, considered the legislation has too many “Democratic special interests.”

“It’s one of the most disgraceful acts I’ve seen in this legislative body,” said McCarthy, who has vowed that the lower House will pass all budget bills before the upcoming August recess.

After his message, Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (Mass.), who highlighted the allocations for Puerto Rico in the legislation, said McCarthy’s remarks indicated that he does not yet have the votes within his delegation to win the House Speakership on Jan. 3.

Almost on Christmas Eve, most lawmakers, 226, voted remotely (by proxy), a practice that will not be allowed again starting in January, according to McCarthy.

The legislation - which passed the Senate Thursday (68-29) - allocates $19 billion in Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, an average of $3.8 billion annually, with a Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) of 76 percent and increases due to medical services costs.

The legislation increases Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico to $3.65 billion for this federal fiscal year. By fiscal year 2024, the funding should increase to $3.7 billion, then to $3.85 billion in 2025, $4.02 billion in 2026 and $4.2 billion in 2027.

The $3.65 billion appropriation for this federal fiscal year represents about $600 million more than an interpretation by the Biden administration of a 2019 law provided.

Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez said the Medicaid allocation “will allow for effective planning of available resources to improve services, comply with providers and avoid health professionals leaving the island.”

“The people of Puerto Rico need and deserve the same access to quality health care as their fellow Americans in the states. Thanks to Congress bipartisan leadership and a united front of Puerto Rico’s government and community leaders, our health care system will receive critical support to continue taking the necessary steps to address some of the health care gaps affecting Medicaid participants in both the Vital and Medicare Platinum programs, which serve most of our vulnerable population,” said Roberto Pando Cintrón, chairman of the board of the Puerto Rico Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products Association.

Other Initiatives

Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, said the bill advances measures that she defended before the Appropriations Committee that total $19.4 million, including the construction of the Aerospace Institute for Research (AIR) at the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus, with a $7.5 million cost.

She also highlighted the $3 million for the reconstruction of part of the PR-181 highway in Gurabo; $3 million for PR-122 between Lajas and San Germán; $2 million for the construction of a Community Services Center, where the Hogar Ruth organization can offer assistance programs to women victims of violence and their families; and $2 million for the construction of the Camuy Resilient Municipal Community Center.

The bill includes $942,000 is for the construction of the Center for Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture of the Institute for Sustainable Biotechnology (ISBiot), part of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, Barranquitas Campus; $420,000 to adquire and install a security camera system for the Municipality of Vieques; $279,000 for two speedboats for the Loíza Municipal Police; 250,000 to remodel and expand an abandoned building in Cabo Rojo, which will be transformed into a community center to provide shelter and transitional housing services for the homeless elderly and LBGTQ+ community; and $92,000 for equipment, technology, and training for the Ciales Municipal Police.

As recommended in the Defense spending authorization bill, $24 million will also go to the U.S. Army Reserve Center at Fort Buchanan and $14.5 million for Maintenance and Engineering Shops at Camp Santiago de Salinas.

Solar Panels

The legislation also includes $1 billion to improve the power grid, most of which will be used to fund a U.S. Department of Energy program to buy and install solar panels and storage batteries on the roofs of low-income and disabled households in Puerto Rico.