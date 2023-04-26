Washington D.C. - For Puerto Rican Democrats, President Joe Biden’s re-election bid means the continuity of a public policy that has benefited Puerto Rico, although it has not been without its critics.

“He has been fair to Puerto Rico,” Pedro Pierluisi said yesterday in San Juan while praising the appointment of Julie Chávez Rodríguez - current director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, which oversees the island’s affairs - to head Biden’s campaign.

Pierluisi, who co-chaired Biden’s 2020 campaign in Puerto Rico along with former Governor Alejandro García Padilla, said he reached out to Chávez Rodríguez to tell her “to count on me.”

Biden’s administration is credited with getting Democrats to approve full access to the Puerto Rico Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the $600 million federal subsidy for the Puerto Rican Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) during the last Congress.

PUBLICIDAD

Pierluisi argued that the CTC is a great tool to reduce poverty and that the EITC has allowed $1 billion to flow into Puerto Rico’s economy.

However, Biden’s promise to provide equal access to the Medicaid program remained halfway, and the idea of including Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program has been blocked. As president, Biden opposed extending SSI to Puerto Rico through the judicial process in the Vaello Madero case, arguing that the decision should be in the hands of Congress.

Although the House Democratic majority approved extending SSI to Puerto Rico, the measure that included that initiative never advanced in the Senate.

“He has not fulfilled most of what he promised Puerto Rico,” said New Progressive Party (PNP) Representative José Enrique “Quiquito” Meléndez, a member of the U.S. Republican leadership on the island.

On the status issue, President Biden - who personally supports statehood - has sent mixed signals. His task force on Puerto Rico excluded the issue from its priorities. The Justice Department reiterated in 2021 that a plebiscite on status alternatives must include territorial status.

But last December, President Biden supported H.R. 8393 - which proposes a federally binding plebiscite between statehood, sovereignty in free association, and independence, excluding territorial status - on the grounds that it would be “a historic step towards righting this wrong of the island’s residents not having access to the full rights and benefits of their citizenship.”

But he also said he would work with Congress “to ensure that this bill comports with our Nation’s democratic principles.” The White House has since declined to comment further.

PUBLICIDAD

“They don’t even want to mention the issue,” Representative Meléndez said of White House officials addressing Puerto Rico issues.

Under Biden’s presidency, the Executive Branch has expedited the disbursement of emergency funds administered by the Department of Housing (HUD) - totaling $20 billion - although half of that money has not been disbursed.

Biden has a team led by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm focused on accelerating the rebuilding of the power grid after the recent hurricanes - with a plan to meet the goal of having a system entirely based on renewable sources - and another group led by Commerce Undersecretary Don Graves to accelerate the overall rebuilding.

Pierluisi noted that Chávez Rodríguez was instrumental in organizing the “government-to-government” economic dialogue -held at the White House last December- on how to move forward the reconstruction process this year. “With results,” said Pierluisi, president of the PNP and identified with the Democrats in the United States.

However, others disagree.

“We have not seen any significant progress in the area of reconstruction, and Donald Trump can no longer be blamed. Although he has given priority to the energy issue, we have not seen aggressiveness in the grid reconstruction,” said Federico de Jesús Febles, a consultant, and lobbyist for community organizations of the diaspora, who also added that President Biden has not made it a priority to resolve the colonial problem of the island.

Regarding the re-election, De Jesús Febles, who is affiliated with the Democratic Party, said that it is a fact that President Biden has been constantly underestimated, as happened at the beginning of the presidential primary, which he ended up winning comfortably, as he did the presidency.

PUBLICIDAD

Like the governor, de Jesús Febles highlighted Puerto Rico’s access to the CTC and the Job Loan Subsidy. But, he said, his promises of state-like access to Medicaid or SSI were left out.

De Jesús Febles was surprised that President Biden’s re-election campaign announcement did not mention the recovery of the U.S. economy after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this sense, he stressed that inflation is slowing and unemployment is at a low level of 3.5 percent.

Both Governor Pierluisi and De Jesús Febles highlighted the impact that measures such as the Infrastructure Bill and renewable energy proposals in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could have on the island.

If Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, defeated Trump in the Republican presidential nomination, not focusing on economic issues could have consequences, according to De Jesús Febles, who considered the appointment of Chávez Rodríguez an excellent appointment that he hopes will help mitigate the shortcomings of the past campaign in terms of reaching out to the Latino community. “The Latino vote is a weak spot for him,” said De Jesus Febles.

Meanwhile, Meléndez said the start of the campaign should mean “a more active White House on policy issues,” which he hopes will lead to more engagement on Puerto Rican issues.