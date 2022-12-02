Washington – Puerto Rico Public Safety Secretary Alexis Torres made a call to the Joe Biden administration asking for more resources and federal teams to the island and proposed yesterday that the U.S. Coast Guard establish substations in Vieques and Mayagüez to intensify the fight against drug trafficking in the caribbean region closest to the island.

At a time when the Puerto Rican government demands more attention from federal authorities, Torres said they could start by giving greater visibility to the region in reports by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), whose director, Rahul Gupta, he met with Wednesday.

“Even though the reports may mention Puerto Rico and the Caribbean area, in some areas it’s really not getting the attention it needs. Not looking at Puerto Rico as closely (has consequences) in the attention of federal headquarters,” especially compared to the U.S. borders with Mexico or Canada, said Torres, who for 20 years was a federal agent in offices of what since 2002 has been the Department of Homeland Security.

Torres proposed a strategy for the Caribbean that “identifies the real threats posed” by the major drug trafficking organizations in the region.

According to Torres, once a comprehensive strategy is developed, it will be easier to have the resources for operations that allow for better coordination between federal, state and municipal authorities.

The 2020 report by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) warned that transnational criminal organizations “readily exploit the limited number of choke points in the Caribbean and the short distances between land masses, primarily Caribbean island nations.”

“Inadequate port security is a major vulnerability in the Caribbean, where lack of resources, collusion of port personnel with transnational criminal organizations, corruption and sophisticated concealment methods create significant law enforcement challenges,” the report added.

Pedro Pierluisi asked the Department of Homeland Security to revive a program it implemented a decade ago in Puerto Rico, temporarily mobilizing more than 30 agents to deal with violent crimes and criminal organizations, including drug traffickers.

A week ago - following the November 17 death of a federal agent at the hands of suspected drug traffickers in waters near Cabo Rojo - Governor Pierluisi wrote a letter to President Biden calling for more federal resources, in general terms.

Torres, who is meeting today with the head of Homeland Security, said that one area to improve is the surveillance of the coasts of the western and eastern areas of Puerto Rico. In this regard, he noted that a formal Coast Guard presence in Mayagüez and Vieques - if not Fajardo - could make a difference.

The Coast Guard has a main base in Puerto Rico in Old San Juan, where its ships are based. It also has an air station in Aguadilla and a small office in Ponce focused on the maritime industry. Its offices on the island are under the jurisdiction of the Seventh District, based in Miami, Florida.

“It is the Coast Guard that is in charge of international waters. The biggest concern we have seen are vessels coming directly from South America. We are interested in having more presence in the east,” Torres said in an interview with El Nuevo Dia in the U.S. Senate, considering that like other federal offices, the Coast Guard “has difficulties with recruitment and retention” on the island.

The Puerto Rican official considers that the lack of federal resources on the island includes having between 15 percent and 20 percent of vacant positions in offices dedicated to fight drug trafficking.

Secretary Torres met on Wednesday with Director Gupta and Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Florida). Rick Scott (Florida); Christopher Mulkins, senior Homeland Security advisor to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D); and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez.

“Puerto Rico has never been treated fairly here,” said Senator Scott, as he left his meeting with Torres in which they also discussed the death of Customs and Border Protection agent Michel Maceda last month.

Puerto Rico Public Safety secretary said Maceda’s murder has shocked Washington and added that the federal government “has to look at Puerto Rico as the third border” and a bridge for drug trafficking to eastern states.

“It is a matter of strategy, human resources and equipment,” Torres insisted, noting that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that in federal fiscal year 2022, which ended in September, its agents confiscated over 86,000 kilos of cocaine in the Caribbean.