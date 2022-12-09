Washington D.C. – Only with the full implementation of the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), child poverty in Puerto Rico may have dropped from 55 percent to 39 percent, according to a new report by the Instituto del Desarrollo de la Juventud (IDJ).

When combined with the new income tax credit, the reduction reaches 21 since it would remain at 34 percent, said Dr. María Enchautegui, director of IDJ´s Research and Public Policy and one of the authors of the report “The CTC in Puerto Rico: Impacts on Poverty and the Lives of Families”.

Although the decline in child poverty in Puerto Rico is significant, it is still far below the U.S. with 46 percent.

Enchautegui; Laura Esquivel, vice president of the Hispanic Federation for Federal Public Policy; Elaine Maag, of the Urban Institute; and Rosalyn Hernández Olmo, a community leader on the island and mother of two children presented the report Thursday at an IDJ briefing held in one of the rooms of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.

PUBLICIDAD

“The CTC has had a significant impact. The barriers identified by IDJ are solvable and addressing them would drastically reduce child poverty in Puerto Rico,” Enchautegui said at the brief supported by Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who also spoke during the event.

Until 2021, when the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) -seeking to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic- was approved, in Puerto Rico, the CTC was only available to families with three or more children, who have to apply for the money by filling out a federal tax form.

Since the ARPA was approved, the law is fully applicable on the Island. The full implementation of the CTC on the island coincided with the expansion, for fiscal year 2021, of the tax credit to $3,000 in the case of dependent children ages 5 and under, and $3,600 for dependent children ages 6 to 17.

More than 222,000 families in Puerto Rico had applied for the CTC until last October.

Without renewing the expanded CTC, in fiscal year 2022, the CTC will drop to a cap of about $1,400, will apply to dependent children 16 or younger, and to access the CTC, individuals must have earned income. Under this scenario, Enchautegui explained, the IDJ estimates that child poverty would drop by only 1 percent.

“In Puerto Rico, the percentage of families without earned income is high,” Enchautegui explained.

During the brief, the IDJ called on Congress to renew the expanded CTC and allow Puerto Rico’s transition from the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a process that - according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture - may take a decade.

PUBLICIDAD

IDJ also released a report on the transition from PAN to SNAP and advocated for a $1 billion supplemental appropriation through SNAP in response to Hurricane Fiona.

Without renewing the expanded CTC, more than 80,000 families in Puerto Rico will no longer be eligible for that credit, which will negatively impact 161,000 children, according to the IDJ study.

Access to SNAP - an issue that Puerto Rico officials will push for in 2023 in the face of federal farm bill reauthorization - could represent an increase in food assistance funding of nearly $2 billion for the island.

The ARPA allocated $600 million to Puerto Rico to cover three-quarters of the island’s earned income credit. This week, Pedro Pierluisi requested to increase the federal grant to $787 million annually, since the increase in employment will boost claims for the credit, known as EITC.

The report warns, however, that CTC has seen implementation issues. Many families face economic and language barriers to applying for a credit that requires filling out the federal tax form, which most Puerto Rico residents are not familiar with.

“Our findings show that what Congress is already doing provides an important first step. The question is whether Congress will make key adjustments to give Puerto Rico a real chance to leave poverty behind or leave tens of thousands of families to fall back into unnecessary hardship,” Enchautegui noted.

As part of the brief, community leader Hernández Olmo - a resident of the Playita sector of Santurce and service coordinator for a company that manages public housing - spoke: “on behalf of the thousands of mothers who are heads of household in Puerto Rico who get up every day to achieve a better quality of life for their children, to break the cycle of poverty and lack of resources due to our economic status”.

PUBLICIDAD

A mother of two sons, 18 and 3, she described how the CTC has benefited her family and how PAN benefits, while helpful, are insufficient.

“It does not cover the requirements of healthy nutrition as recommended by a nutritionist. And it does not cover the cost of groceries to provide three meals and three snacks for my family. That is unrealistic. You have to become an accountant to have good calculations so that everything goes well,” she said.

Hernández Olmo also detailed how she used her CTC to buy her 17-year-old boy a car so he can go to work and go to the college he wanted to.

Hernández Olmo recalled that she could not participate before because she had only one dependent child so she was not eligible, but with the window opened she was able to take advantage of the opportunity and it helped her a lot. Her son Kenneth was about to be transferred to a store far away from the area where they live and with a position promotion. He was walking to work, and when she was able to apply for the CTC she could buy him a car for safe transportation he decided to go to college and is currently studying at one of the best colleges in his field.

In the case of her three-year-old son, she said that because he suffers from severe allergies, his diet is a challenge and very expensive with many visits to the doctors.

“For me as a single mother it is, obviously a challenge,” she said adding that she does everything possible for him and that entails a constant economic expense. Visits to the doctors, paying for his treatments, getting the right food and milk; and everything with the same money “is a challenge,” she explained.

PUBLICIDAD

Esquivel, the Hispanic Federation’s vice president for Federal Public Policy, argued that PAN recipients in Puerto Rico face “stricter eligibility requirements, so participants are historically poorer than those receiving SNAP in the states.”

“Families, children, seniors, and veterans in Puerto Rico live in uncertainty and are forced to make difficult decisions about food purchases and nutrition,” Esquivel said.