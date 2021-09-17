Puerto Rico’s executive Branch welcomed yesterday Democratic proposals to grant new employment tax credits to U.S. subsidiaries in the territories and give them a slight advantage in the implementation of the tax on foreign corporations on intellectual property.

“I appreciate Congress’ interest in helping us,” Pedro Pierluisi said while adding that he discussed the scope of the tax credit in a meeting with Representative and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts), during a recent visit to Washington.

Pierluisi also ruled out concerns among statehood supporters because it is a benefit only for U.S. subsidiaries doing business as domestic or foreign corporations - in the territories.

“From the statehood point of view, someone may not like it because it is a benefit for territories instead of an incentive for states, but as confirmed by the (federal) Department of Justice, there is no impediment, when the time comes for Puerto Rico to become a state and for the tax treatment to be equal, for a transition,” the governor commented.

The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre, said credits are an opportunity to “optimize and maximize” the operations of the manufacturing industry in Puerto Rico, with a special interest in the possibility of attracting companies from Europe that now manufacture medical products there.

“Everything they can give me to promote Puerto Rico as a manufacturing destination, I will look at it with responsibility,” said Cidre, leaving a meeting with Pierluisi and stressing that the fact that the credits have a ten-year duration should not worry anyone for reasons of political ideology.

In adopting the sections of the Budget Reconciliation bill that Democrats are pushing for in Congress, the Ways and Means Committee approved last Wednesday credit of up to $10,000 - 20 percent for up to $50,000 in wages - for employment for U.S. subsidiaries doing business in Puerto Rico and the other territories.

This credit, which by 2031 could cost the federal Treasury $1.005 billion, requires that the company produces at least 75 percent of its income in one of the territories.

Among the measures referred to the Budget Committee, the Ways and Means Committee included a credit of up to $69,750 - 50 percent for up to $139,500 salary - per employee for U.S. subsidiaries in the territories that have 30 or fewer employees and generate no more than $50 million annually in revenue.

The legislation, on the other hand, allows 100 percent of payments made locally by Foreign Controlled Corporations (FCCs) to be credited - instead of the current 80 percent - against the intellectual property tax, known as GILTI, which would increase from 10.5 percent to 16.56 percent. CFCs, in other countries, will be able to credit 95 percent. “It gives a small margin over any non-U.S. jurisdiction,” Cidre said.

He added that he does not believe that the fact that employment credits are subject to a company having done business for three years on the island limits new investment. And he said that, although they will last ten years, they could be reviewed.

Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, wants to study the initiatives before taking a formal position. “I want to take a good look at them. I have a group of tax lawyers studying them,” said González, who caucuses with Republicans that voted against the Democratic measures.