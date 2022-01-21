Washington D.C. - Governor Pedro Pierluisi defended yesterday, before a congressional subcommittee, the effectiveness of the orders and restrictions implemented to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while exposing the “disparities” Puerto Rico faces in access to the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

“Since mid-summer 2021, we have required most of our workforce to be fully vaccinated,” Governor Pierluisi noted during his testimony to members of the special House subcommittee examining the response to the crisis in several jurisdictions. Pierluisi participated online from La Fortaleza.

He also said the Puerto Rican government has not hesitated in requiring restaurants and bars “to ask for proof of vaccination or negative test results to their customers at all times.”

Before his appearance, Pierluisi indicated that he will issue a new executive order next week seeking that more citizens receive the COVID “booster shot.”

Although he acknowledged that the omicron variant - with greater transmission capacity - “has hit us hard,” Pierluisi stressed that he has followed scientists recommendations and that, even in the worst moments of the pandemic, hospitals have not had to close their doors to anyone.

The subcommittee, chaired by Democrat James Clyburn (South Carolina) - number three of the House majority - also heard, in an online session, the testimonies of the governors of Colorado, Jared Polis; Nebraska, Peter Ricketts; the state of Washington, Jay Inslee; and the mayor of the U.S. capital, Muriel Bowser. Ricketts was the only Republican in the group.

Clyburn strongly spoke out about Republican politicians who have sought to minimize the danger of COVID-19, while praising the level of vaccination achieved under the Pierluisi administration.

Republican Jim Jordan (Ohio), a member of the subcommittee, insisted on questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine based on the number of cases that have arisen after the omicron variant, without focusing on the difference in hospitalizations and deaths between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The only questions to Pierluisi were by Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.), who participated in the online hearing after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Velázquez said she was in Puerto Rico for two weeks during the Christmas holidays, but got infected in Washington D.C.

For the governor, the Puerto Rican economy could grow in 2021 “because we have been a safe destination.”

“While we have always given our citizens the option of providing negative COVID test results instead of proof of vaccination, we have continually advocated for vaccination in all sectors of our society,” Pierluisi said.

Governor Pierluisi’s most recent executive order includes requiring all stores, businesses, supermarkets, and government centers to operate at 75 percent capacity.

The new executive order also requires students of any public or private entity who are 12 or older to have the booster dose to take in-person classes, including college and technical degree students.

According to Pierluisi, 91.4 percent of the population aged 5 or older in Puerto Rico has received at least one dose of the vaccine. He indicated that 81.5 percent of the population is “fully vaccinated” or has the booster, although President Joe Biden’s medical advisors have warned that those without the booster are not sufficiently protected against the omicron variant that has triggered deaths and hospitalizations in Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States.

For the governor, Puerto Rico has relied on a tightly knit local health system, a strong pharmacy network to distribute the vaccine, and an allocation of $6.879 million. He also highlighted the implementation of an identification system for vaccine recipients, called Vacu-Id.

By yesterday, 3,593 people had died in Puerto Rico due to COVID-19, according to the governor. Although nearly 239,000 cases have been detected, no hospital had to close its doors to patients because of the pandemic.

Pierluisi said the island’s government “looks forward to the approval of more treatments for COVID-19 patients, a crucial piece in maintaining the availability of hospital beds for the most vulnerable patients.”

When safe and effective, “we anticipate it will be another positive example of teamwork with the U.S. Department of Health,” said Governor Pierluisi and added: “Puerto Rico is regularly asked to ‘do more with less.’” He noted that “we can only envision just how resilient our small island could be if there was less disparity in federal funding for our health care programs.

When treated equally with the states, as we have been for much of the COVID-related distributions, Puerto Rico has been able to accomplish a high standard of care for the citizens of our territory.”