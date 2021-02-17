The two new directors of the Fiscal Oversight Board Justin Peterson and Betty Rosa have a salary but also receive income as consultants and have retirement accounts or investments totaling several million dollars.

In contrast, while Peterson reported no debts, Rosa and her husband own three residences – including a vacation residence – they are still paying.

Peterson and Rosa’s financial situation is documented in their respective financial disclosures to the Board, as required by PROMESA Act and the federal entity’s Code of Ethics.

The directors are also required to file quarterly reports about their financial assets and to report events that may represent a conflict of interest. Board members do not earn salaries but may claim reimbursement for certain expenses associated with their duties at the fiscal entity.

The data in such reports, however, provide an idea of the directors’ financial situation and not necessarily an accurate picture, as the forms offer the possibility of disclosing the information in ranges or scales of value or income.

Last year, now-former President Donald Trump appointed four directors to the Board, with powers over Puerto Rico’s elected officials.

Peterson and Rosa filed their initial reports last October and December. Meanwhile, newly appointed members Antonio Medina and John Nixon are in the process of completing the required documentation, the Board said.

As a result, their respective financial disclosures were not available by press time.

Peterson and Rosa’s reports received no comment from Board Ethics Officer Andrea Bonime Blanc.

Peterson and his companies

The communications strategist has been a DCI Group managing partner for 20 years. Before that, in 2013, he launched his own limited liability company, Justin Peterson Consulting. Both firms are based in Washington.

Peterson receives an annual salary from DCI that ranges between $100,001 and $1 million. He also receives income as a partner in both firms. In the case of DCI, partnership income ranging from $1 million to $5 million. In the case of his consulting firm, it represents annual revenues of between $100,000 and $1 million.

Peterson appears as the most controversial Board member, especially after his criticism of the Board and for arguing that bondholders have not received adequate treatment in the island’s restructuring process and questioning the entity’s projections.

He believes that Board members should engage directly with the various components of the government and other sectors, in addition to efforts by the Board executive director Natalie Jaresko and Board employees and advisors.

That´s why over the last weeks he started direct conversations with Pedro Pierluisi, Resident Commissioner Jennifer González, and legislative leaders such as House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, among others.

According to Peterson’s bank account report, his first report fluctuates between $15,001 and $50,000. The figure would exceed the per capita household income in Puerto Rico. The 2019 Economic Report to the Governor indicated that the annual per capita household income on the island was estimated at $12,805.

Peterson has two individual retirement accounts valued between $50,001 and $100,000, and three retirement plans. His consulting firm’s pension plan has assets valued between $1 million to $5 million and a 401(k) plan with assets between $15,001 to $50,000. In the 401(k) plan associated with DCI Group, Peterson has between $500,001 and $1 million. His wife also has another individual retirement account valued between $50,001 and $100,000.

Rosa, Education Expert

Rosa is a pensioner with the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System. Her pension income is between $100,001 and $1 million. Her salary as interim commissioner of Education for that state, a position she has held since last August, is in the same range.

In Puerto Rico, according to data from the Teacher Retirement System on average, retired teachers receive a pension of about $18,700 a year.

According to the report, in 2015, Rosa founded her consulting firm, BDJ&J Associates. Through her firm, Rosa receives income of more than $5,000 a year for consulting services to India.Her husband receives a salary as chief executive officer of Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds in the range of $100,001 to $1 million a year and also receives a pension of between $50,001 and $100,000 a year, while he would have four individual retirement or savings accounts. One of these is between $1 million and $5 million.

Rosa’s primary residence is valued between $500,001 and $1 million and her second residence and her vacation home in Texas are valued between $250,001 and $500,000 each. The mortgages on these properties range between $100,001 and $250,000, while the mortgage on the vacation property is between $250,001 and $500,000.