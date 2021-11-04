Vaccination against COVID-19 for children 5 to 11 officially begins today in Puerto Rico, an effort for which 173 providers have already been recruited, including private pediatricians, diagnostic and treatment centers, primary medical groups (330), pharmacies, vaccination centers, and hospitals.

The first 11,600 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for the pediatric population have already arrived on the island and were distributed by the Department of Health to begin the process with 20 providers who start vaccinating today. These suppliers were not immediately identified.

The government’s goal, announced yesterday Health Secretary Carlos Mellado, is to vaccinate 95 percent of the 227,000 children 5-11 living on the island and to complete the process of two required doses by next January.

Starting January, Governor Pedro Pierluisi warned yesterday, except for medical reasons, all children who wish to attend in-person classes will be required to be properly vaccinated against the virus.

“If for some reason they are not vaccinated, we can always provide them with remote learning, which as I have said does not replace face-to-face,” Pierluisi said about classes in public schools.

In a separate press conference to offer details on this vaccination phase, directors of the Puerto Rican Pediatric Society, the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the College of Medical Surgeons endorsed the process and urged parents to vaccinate their children.

“This is the best Christmas gift we can give our children, may they have a safe Christmas and enjoy their toys and Christmas activities,” said Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the College of Medical Surgeons.

There will be no mass vaccination

According to Mellado, in this pediatric vaccination phase, there will not be large activities, the process will take places where this population is traditionally vaccinated. Pediatricians in the area where minors are being vaccinated will be required.

For pharmacies to participate in the process, he indicated, they were granted a special permit to be able to vaccinate children under 12.

“We want it to be a swift, orderly and staggered process. The vaccines are not going to arrive all at once. More providers will join the process every day. It is important that people understand that vaccines will not run out or become scarce,” said the official.

According to Mellado, 37 percent of the pediatric vaccines will arrive directly to the Health Department to be distributed to different providers. Another 43 percent will go directly to primary health centers (330) and another 20 percent to Walgreens, CVS, and other pharmacies that receive them directly through the “Retail Pharmacy Program”.

60 Walgreens pharmacies, 10 CVS, 50 community pharmacies through Cardinal Health, 10 Walmart, and four Costco stood out among the locations where children will be vaccinated.

Additionally, the College of Medical Surgeons will soon provide details about a vaccination clinic that will be open for children 5-11 in the metropolitan area. The VOCES organization has also informed that it will vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 in two centers: San Juan and Mayagüez.

Meanwhile, Walgreens pharmacies will begin the process this Saturday, with an appointment, and 330 centers will do it starting Monday in 60 facilities already certified for this process.

El Nuevo Día learned that Walgreens pharmacies participating in the vaccination process will receive 24,300 doses of the pediatric vaccine between now and November 10. After that, they will begin receiving weekly doses.

“This is another vaccine in a different vial, with a different formulation, different dosage, and a different needle (to the one recommended for ages 12 and older),” Mellado explained about the shot, which will have an orange cap instead of the purple one on the vaccines administered for ages 12 and older.

He warned that to be able to vaccinate children 5-11, participating providers must undergo training. He added that the distribution of the vaccines will be made considering the population of children in the municipalities of the island.

The infection rate in this population

To answer some questions that may arise among parents about the need to vaccinate children in this age group, Dr. Iris Cardona, Health Department’s chief medical officer, provided information on the infection rate in this population. To date, she said, some 9,215 children between 5 and 11 have been infected with the virus on the island. Of these, she said, 95 have required hospitalization and two have died.

“The pediatric population are school-age children who tend to be reservoirs of infection. (Many) do not get sick, but transmit it to grandparents and other family members,” she said.

She added that, until Monday, 18.9 percent of all COVID-19 infections reported on the island were pediatric patients. “Yes, it is necessary to vaccinate the pediatric population,” she stressed.

Regarding the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be administered to these children, she said that some 4,000 children in this age group, from four to five countries, participated in the clinical study on this product. In addition to showing 90.7 percent effectiveness in preventing the infection, the pediatric infectious disease specialist commented that, due to its different formulation, this vaccine has shown to have fewer adverse effects. Among those reported are pain, inflammation, and redness around the vaccine area, as well as chills and tiredness.

Both in the mainland and Puerto Rico, no priority order of vaccination has been established for any group among children aged 5 to 11. However, several providers have pointed out that those who suffer from any chronic health condition should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible because of the possible risk of developing complications if they get infected with the virus.

So far, no contraindications have been established for children who could not receive this vaccine. Yesterday, Cardona warned that children should not be seriously ill, and stressed that they should not have reacted previous to the vaccine.

Several providers have stressed that children with special conditions or who are severely immunocompromised should consult with their primary care physicians before proceeding with vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for persons 12 and older (30 micrograms).

Besides, the CDC explains that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for these ages has a different formulation, which includes Tris buffer that helps maintain the pH (a metric of how acidic or alkaline a solution is) and stability of the vaccine. This new formulation is more stable at refrigerated temperatures for longer periods, allowing for greater storage flexibility.

“The goal is to have all children (these ages) protected by January. There will be enough vaccines for all the children on the island,” said Dr. Carmen Suaáez, president of the Puerto Rican Pediatric Society.

Dr. Gredia Huerta, president of the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, meanwhile, reported that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic at the pediatric level has been extensive and that it continues. In addition to infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, she highlighted the collateral effects of this disease, such as remote learning and the separation of loved ones to avoid contagion. These, among other scenarios, have affected the mental health of children, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mellado commented that the COVID-19 positivity rate on the island is at 2.2 percent and added that a rebound of the virus has been noted among unvaccinated people. “We cannot lower our guard,” Mellado said, insisting on the use of masks and demanding the vaccination card or negative test result for the virus in different places.