Washington D. C. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated $9.06 million for the purchase of food distributed to school meal programs.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said today that the funds will help mitigate the extraordinary challenges schools have faced, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “to ensure that every child has the food needed to learn, grow and thrive.”

At the U.S. and territorial levels, the USDA allocated a total of $1.5 billion. Of that, $200 million will go to purchase local food from farmers that, historically, had not been considered before for these types of transactions.

“The food and funds USDA is distributing will help ensure schools have the resources they need to continue to serve our nation’s school children quality food they can depend on, all while building a stronger, fairer, and more competitive food system,”, Vilsack said in a press release.

Puerto Rico will receive $5.99 million under the supply Chain Assistance Funds to purchase food for its school meal program.

According to Vilsack, the money can be used to purchase unprocessed and minimally processed domestic foods, “Fresh fruit, milk, cheese, frozen vegetables and ground meat”.

“To strengthen local food supply chains, states have the option of using up to 10% of the Supply Chain Assistance funds to make bulk purchases of local food and then distributing these foods to schools for use in their meal programs,” the USDA press release added.

Puerto Rico will also receive nearly $1.2 million through the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)’s new Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, which aims to help build a local food chain.

The other $1.87 million is to be used to purchase 100% domestically grown and produced food products.

In a separate statement, Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González highlighted the funds announced by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

“To prevent our students from losing school food service due to disruptions in the supply chain as a result of the pandemic, U.S. Agriculture has identified funds for the purchase of local foods to supply the meal programs,” said González.