15 de julio de 2024
86°nubes rotas
prima:Puerto Rico’s Republican delegates will support Trump, despite excluding statehood proposal

A few years ago, the approval that recognized the importance of preserving Spanish on the island also disappeared. We take a look at Republican programs since 1972 and their references to the status issue

July 15, 2024 - 4:32 PM

Everything is ready for the start of the Republican presidential convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Despite being strongly opposed to statehood and -for the first time since 1972- the Republican platform excludes the approval in favor of that status alternative, Puerto Rico’s 23 delegates to the Grand Old Party (GOP) presidential convention, which begins on Monday, intend to vote this week for a new Donald Trump White House candidacy.

Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
