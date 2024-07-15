A few years ago, the approval that recognized the importance of preserving Spanish on the island also disappeared. We take a look at Republican programs since 1972 and their references to the status issue
A few years ago, the approval that recognized the importance of preserving Spanish on the island also disappeared. We take a look at Republican programs since 1972 and their references to the status issue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Despite being strongly opposed to statehood and -for the first time since 1972- the Republican platform excludes the approval in favor of that status alternative, Puerto Rico’s 23 delegates to the Grand Old Party (GOP) presidential convention, which begins on Monday, intend to vote this week for a new Donald Trump White House candidacy.
