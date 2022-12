The main reason for the Oversight Board to abandon the so-called fixed connection charge it negotiated months ago with the bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) was the increase in the electricity rate for middle-class families by up to $3,600 a year and up to $2.8 million a year for businesses and industries in Puerto Rico. Instead, the entity decided to submit the PREPA Plan of Adjustment (POA-PREPA) imposing a 48.5 percent cut to these creditors.