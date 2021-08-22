💬See comments
Washington - As he reviews his first seven months in Congress, Puerto Rican Democrat Ritchie Torres can’t stop thinking about the historic events he experienced as soon as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol.
- ⎙
Sunday, August 22, 2021 - 3:06 p.m.
Washington - As he reviews his first seven months in Congress, Puerto Rican Democrat Ritchie Torres can’t stop thinking about the historic events he experienced as soon as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: