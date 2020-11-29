Ritchie Torres is joining the Puerto Rican Caucus in Congress next January, but despite the sigh of relief that comes as they won´t have to deal with Donald Trump in the White House, the agenda for Puerto Rico will largely remain the same next session.

Although with different views on how to move the status debate forward, the four Democratic Representatives will agree on a work agenda that involves including Puerto Rico in programs to fight the coronavirus, seeking amendments to PROMESA Act, and improving access to federal assistance in health care - such as Medicaid and Medicare - and nutrition assistance, among other things.

“We agree that Puerto Rico should receive more support from the federal government,” said Democratic Representative-elect Torres, who will join Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, both representing New York, and Darren Soto (Florida,) in the 117th Congress.

Torres won New York´s 15th District South Bronx the nation´s poorest and most Democratic district. The district has been historically represented -since March 1990- by José Serrano, who leaves office at the end of December, a forced retirement due to his Parkinson’s disease. This is seat has been in Puerto Rican hands for half a century.

Representative-elect Torres, a New York City Councilmember since 2013, will be the first Latino from the LGBTIQ community in Congress. He will seek to serve on the House Financial Services and Natural Resources committees. He joins his Puerto Rican colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, but will also join the Black Caucus.

Although Democrats lost some seats - about ten- they will still have a majority in the U.S. House. Who controls the Senate will be decided on Jan. 5, with two runoff elections in Georgia, where Republicans seemed to be leading.

As the Island’s representative, Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, will be a point of reference in Congress. González, as a Republican, will again be in the House minority.

Velázquez, Ocasio Cortez, Soto, and Torres will be part of the House majority. As governor-elect identified with the Democrats, Pedro Pierluisi, who served as Washington Resident Commissioner, will have access to the Democratic leadership.

With Serrano’s retirement, Velázquez and Lucille Roybal Allard (California) will be the two highest-ranking Hispanics in the U.S. House, where Velázquez will continue to chair the Small Business Committee. Among Puerto Rican Democrats, Velázquez is the only one born and raised on the island.

Antonio Delgado (New York), another Representative of Puerto Rican descent, has not identified himself as Puerto Rican.

Velázquez has represented a district that includes a sector of Brooklyn, lower Manhattan, and Queens since January 1993. Close to speaker Nancy Pelosi, Velázquez has also served on the Financial Services and Natural Resources committees, which has primary jurisdiction over island affairs.

Soto is the first Puerto Rican to represent a Florida district. He has represented the 9th district, based in Kissimmee since 2017. He is a member of the Energy and Commerce and Natural Resources Committees.

Ocasio Cortez, a liberal Democrats star and the best-known Puerto Rican politician in the United States, represents New York´s 14th district -which includes areas of Queens and the Bronx- since January 2019. Because of her impact on a national level, outgoing President Trump does not cease to attack her. This Congress, which was her first, Ocasio Cortez has served on the Financial Services, and Oversight and Reform committees.

Puerto Rican Democrats will join Pierluisi and Commissioner González in pushing for issues such as access for Puerto Rico to health programs and nutrition assistance.

In the first half of 2021, the Pierluisi administration - along with the health industry and Puerto Ricans in Congress - will have to seek new Medicaid funds to finance much of the Puerto Rico government’s Vital health plan, after island authorities, including the Board overseeing the island´s public finances, left nearly $1 billion unused during the federal fiscal year that ended in September.

“We must do everything possible so that Puerto Rico has a fair share of the federal budget,” said Torres, interviewed during a break in the orientation process for new Congress members.

The first actions regarding the island may come from the White House, considering President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to accelerate administrative processes involving the release of funds approved for Puerto Rico´s reconstruction, following the disaster caused by Hurricane María in 2017.

If there is no agreement in December on an upcoming stimulus bill to stimulate amid the coronavirus emergency, Biden said this will be his priority when he takes office on January 20. As part of that debate, both Commissioner González and Rep. Velázquez have pushed for different measures to encourage manufacturing investment in Puerto Rico, especially in pharmaceuticals.

Status

Commissioner González will have to try to influence Republicans, a key task in the Senate, where majority leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) promised to stop any bill seeking that Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. become states.

In this Congress, the Senate Republican majority blocked House bills that would have allocated over $4 billion in funds to mitigate the damage caused by the 2020 earthquakes, and fully subsidize the earned income tax credit (EITC), child tax credit (CTC) on the island. Pierluisi said he will insist on earthquake-related assistance.

Following the November 3 referendum, in which statehood won 52.3 percent of the vote, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), indicated that he will allow status legislation to go forward if it has chances to be approved.

For Torres, if there is a majority in favor of statehood in the Democratic caucus, the House should move the debate. “The people of Puerto Rico have spoken and Congress must act. But, Republican control of the Senate and filibustering are a real stumbling block to approving statehood,” said Torres, who plans to visit the island in 2021 to meet with government officials and talk with citizens.

Before the referendum, Commissioner González said that she intends to introduce a new pro-statehood bill early in 2021. Instead of pushing to make Puerto Rico an incorporated territory first, as her 2018 and 2019 bills recommended, she does not rule out “an immediate transition process.

As Serrano retires, Soto told El Nuevo Día that he plans to hold, from the Democratic side, the flag of statehood.

Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez believe that the debate on the political future of Puerto Rico requires that the federal government engages in a negotiation and commitment process that could be possible through the bill they introduced and which proposes that the government of Puerto Rico calls a Status Convention to elect delegates who would negotiate with congressional a congressional commission.

“It is extremely important that all the parties on the island agree on a process so that everyone respects the results,” Ocasio Cortez told El Nuevo Día, days before the referendum.

Puerto Rico’s next Legislature may have a majority supporting the idea of convening an Assembly on Status, but Gov.-elect Pierluisi rejected that option.

Velázquez said that without a super-majority in Puerto Rico in favor of statehood - contrary to Washington D.C., where support reached 86 percent - and with a Puerto Rican Legislature in which multiple parties will have influence, her bill is the right path to initiate a process of self-determination and decolonization.

The possibilities of promoting amendments to PROMESA Act seeking to mitigate the effects of austerity measures, impose transparency and ethical controls, as Grijalva proposed in his bill co-sponsored in this session by Velázquez, Ocasio Cortez, Soto, and Serrano, seem also limited in a Republican-controlled Senate.

Washington Resident Commissioner did not support this bill but said she will introduce legislation to define essential services, reduce the Board´s budget, and incorporate Velázquez’s bill to avoid ethical conflicts with the entity´s contractors. Grijalva wants to talk with González about potential amendments to PROMESA.

Torres´ agenda includes lobbying for the repeal of PROMESA and exempting Puerto Rico from federal cabotage regulations. President-elect Biden wants to amend PROMESA, but without a Democratic majority in the Board, he has not specified how to achieve that goal without legislation.

Although Republicans control the Senate, Torres insisted that “it is better to have a Democratic president than not to have a Democratic president, but I would never underestimate the Senate’s obstructionism and Mitch McConnell’s Machiavellianism.”