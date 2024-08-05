Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
5 de agosto de 2024
89°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:SEIU Chicago is urging Democrats to amend their platform and recognize the Status Convention

The U.S. labor union supported a bill like 2070, promoted in the last session of Congress by Puerto Ricans Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

August 5, 2024 - 2:26 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
SEIU believes that House Bill 2757 and Senate Bill 3231, while proposing a binding plebiscite for the federal government between statehood, independence and sovereignty in free association, do not contain adequate definitions. (xavier.araujo@gfrmedia.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - The Chicago branch of the influential Service Employees International Union (SEIU) urged the U.S. Democratic Party to amend its proposed government program regarding Puerto Rico, criticizing that they may compromise with the idea of holding a federal plebiscite that they consider does not adequately define the status alternatives, including the consequences of statehood.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoChicagoNydia VelázquezAlexandria Ocasio Cortez
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 5 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: