Somos Las Marías: Orange Groves and Lush, Selfie-Worthy Landscapes

Las Marías.- At the “Pueblo de la china dulce” (Town of Sweet Oranges), Las Marías, known for preserving its agricultural traditions and a refreshing and varied natural environment, you can enjoy countless attractions that are well worth visiting on your next domestic tourism trip.

It is located in western Puerto Rico in what is known as the Urayóan mountain range. It is a region where old coffee plantations, fruit farms where plantain and oranges are produced, as well as places of great natural beauty come together. You can find a large amount of beautiful spots to take selfies, breathe fresh air, and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

In fact, the rural charm, tranquility, and biodiversity of this mountain town’s environment are ideal for connecting with Mother Earth, taking a dip in one of its rivers or streams, visiting a farm, or relaxing in one of its lodges where you can experience that priceless connection to nature.

A "selfie" in Las Marías. Bizcocho de naranja de La Casona de Artemio, un restaurante y finca donde siembran, cosechan y procesan el café.

Though this town, which is also known as “Ciudad de los cítricos” (citrus city), is well-known for its oranges and its orange-based dishes, it is also known for its old haciendas, which date to the heyday of the island’s coffee industry. It is also an area where you can embark on guided sightseeing tours to get to know this town’s history, culture, and cuisine.