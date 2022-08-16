Five of the statehood lobbyists with Commissioner Jenniffer González in a 2021 photo. From left, Ricardo Rosselló, Mayita Meléndez, Melinda Romero, González, Elizabeth Torres and Roberto Lefranc Fortuño.
(Twitter /Jenniffer González)

WASHINGTON, DC. - Roberto Lefranc Fortuño was the elected delegate to lobby for statehood who requested the most reimbursements during the first 12 months of the law created by the last New Progressive Party (PNP) administration.

