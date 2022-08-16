💬See comments
WASHINGTON, DC. - Roberto Lefranc Fortuño was the elected delegate to lobby for statehood who requested the most reimbursements during the first 12 months of the law created by the last New Progressive Party (PNP) administration.
- ⎙
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 5:05 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC. - Roberto Lefranc Fortuño was the elected delegate to lobby for statehood who requested the most reimbursements during the first 12 months of the law created by the last New Progressive Party (PNP) administration.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: