Wasgington - After filing reports to Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the six delegates elected to lobby for statehood in Washington may be held accountable before the Puerto Rico House of Representatives.

The Legislature’s oversight will begin in a public hearing on Thursday in the Federal, International, Status, and Veterans Relations Committee after the House Popular Democratic Party (PDP) majority approved separate resolutions to investigate and question the six officials.

The PDP majority has pushed to repeal the statute that created the delegation tasked with advancing pro-statehood legislation in Congress, but under a divided government there are no plans to eliminate it - as proposed even by Delegate Elizabeth Torres Rodríguez - or amendments to improve it.

“There will be no room for amendments (this term),” said New Progressive Party (PNP) Representative José Enrique “Quiquito” Meléndez, at a time when the PNP supports that group and controls the Executive, and the PDP has a slight majority in the Legislature.

Like Meléndez, José “Pichy” Torres Zamora, PNP representative and political director, considers that for statehood supporters the option is to “wait for performance” and examine as they progress this term whether they will have to repeat the experience next term if they fully control the government.

The six officials were elected on May 16 for a term that ends on December 31, 2024. Contrary to any other elected position, the law - authored by the now PNP House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez - does not allow for reelection.

The delegates are officials of the Executive Branch, but they do not have their administrative structure or budget. They depend on the payroll of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), which has established guidelines to regulate the position.

Although the governor publicly said they would earn at least $150,000 annually, he set their salary at $90,000 and access to reimbursements of up to $30,000.

Pierluisi said earlier this year that ideally they should live in the Washington, D.C., area where Congress is located, but five of the six officials have preferred to travel periodically to the federal capital.

Former governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, who had to step down on August 2, 2019, amid historic protests over corruption in his administration and the leak of a derogatory chat including between him and his top aides insulting broad sectors of Puerto Rico, is the only one who lives in the Washington D.C. area.

Rosselló Nevares is also the only one who does not receive a salary from PRFAA, as he has preferred to combine his position as a statehood lobbyist with his work in a private company.

Although they were elected to lobby in Washington D.C., under Treasury Department rules they can receive per diem when they are in the federal capital.

Although the law describes them as “congressional delegates,” they can only access the U.S. Capitol like any other citizen, which amid the coronavirus pandemic means scheduling an appointment and being escorted in and out by an official from the office they are visiting.

Over the first three months, the pro-statehood bill has gained two Democratic co-sponsors in the Senate and four in the House, but none of the delegates have claimed those new endorsements were the result of their work.

“It is up to the people to judge and evaluate (the work) based on the reports they are submitting,” said PRFAA Director Carmen Feliciano, when asked if the delegates have helped advance statehood.

The chairman of the island’s House Relations Committee, PDP Representative Kebin Maldonado Martiz, believes that complaints by the delegates about the performance of some of the officials make the legislative investigation necessary.

For example, former senator Melinda Romero Donnelly has accused Torres Rodríguez of not doing her job.

There is no way to measure the performance of these officials, nor is there a digital platform to report on their work, said Representative Maldonado Martiz. There is no information about a government email to communicate with citizens.

“We want to know if they are working or not,” the Representative indicated about a delegation that, when constituted, eliminated for six months the work of the Equality Commission, whose members included former governors and did not receive a salary for their work.

Maldonado Martiz called four of the elected statehood delegates: Rosselló Nevares, Romero Donnelly, Torres Rodríguez and Roberto LeFranc Fortuño. His plan is to summon former Corrections Secretary Zoraida Buxó and former Ponce Mayor María “Mayita” Meléndez for another hearing a week later.

There is no date, so far, for an open questioning session.

The report by Torres Rodríguez, elected to lobby the U.S. House, fueled the controversy within that delegation by asking Governor Pierluisi to eliminate the statehood delegation, after describing it as a “hoax” that will not advance his status proposal. The delegate also warned that Rosselló Nevares is using the group to remake his image for 2024.

Torres Rodríguez thinks the PNP has failed to wait for the U.S. Justice Department to endorse the 2017 and 2020 referendums, and requested a new plebiscite, with the U.S. Justice Department approval to advance the debate in Congress.

Romero Donnelly is not the only one who has accused Torres Rodríguez of failing to comply with her duties. The Democratic Youth, led by statehood supporters, has asked Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuellli to remove Torres Rodríguez.

“Act 167-2020 has a mechanism to address the situation in which a delegate is not fulfilling his or her duties and it is through the Justice Department,” said Feliciano, who believes that, as the person responsible for the PRFAA budget, what she can do is “raise a flag if someone is not entitled to a salary or a reimbursement.”

So far, Delegate Torres Rodríguez is the only delegate who has welcomed the legislative investigation.

Pierluisi, despite promoting the election of these officials as a non-partisan event, reacted to the legislative investigation with annoyance. “When did non-partisans have to interfere with the effectiveness of some of the administration’s actions,” said Pierluisi, PNP president.

Torres Zamora questioned whether the Legislature has the power to summon elected officials to an interpellation session. “If that were the case, we could question a mayor, which has never been done,” he said.

Torres Zamora thinks that “some delegates have done more and others less,” but he stressed that Buxó filed “a very complete report.”

When the resolution to investigate the officials was debated in the Legislature, representatives Mariana Nogales Molinelli, of Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC Citizen Victory Movement), and Lissie Burgos, of the Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project) and who endorses statehood, supported the investigation.

For Burgos, the statehood delegation “represents an unnecessary expenditure of public funds”.

Meléndez believes that if statehood delegates are summoned, the lobbyists hired by the Puerto Rico House leadership should also be summoned: the Prime Policy Group, former congressional candidate Tatiana Matta, and Fulcrum Public Affairs firm. They are working “against the people’s mandate,” Meléndez said, referring to the plebiscite held almost a year ago in which statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote.

Meléndez sees no problem with also questioning and requesting information from the Executive branch lobbyists, such as DLA Piper, Cornerstone, and Squire Patton Bogg, who have lobbied in favor of the pro-statehood bill.

Charles Venator Santiago, professor of Political Science at the University of Connecticut, said the pro-statehood delegation’s approach does more harm than good “because they are not the most prepared group to carry out those responsibilities, starting with former governor Rosselló.”

“They have an official who is active under potentially illegal conditions,” said Venator Santiago, regarding the Puerto Rico Justice Department’s determination that Rosselló Nevares does not live on the island.

For Professor Venator Santiago, however, the idea of mobilizing the diaspora - through an ‘extended delegation’ promoted by Rosselló Nevares to pressure members of Congress - “can be effective, because any change in status will come in response to the pressure from the states.