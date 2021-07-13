According to lay 167-2020, PRFAA covers the salaries and expenses of the six delegates to lobby for statehood.
Washington - Officials elected to lobby for statehood could use almost half of the payroll budget allocated to the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) for this fiscal year.

