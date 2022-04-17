The charms of Santa Isabel

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Santa Isabel.- History, architecture, and nature converge in the coastal municipality of Santa Isabel, a silent paradise in the southern part of the island. The town demands special attention because of the wonderful memories that date back to its founding in 1843.

Despite its relatively small size compared to other municipalities on the island, this town—named after Queen Isabel: The Catholic of Spain—still retains the historical legacy of its founding in many of its communities and even within the urban area.

“Our people and their roots are completely indigenous. Where we are right now, La Plaza de los Fundadores, was constructed in honor of Juan Vélez from Coamo; a 33-year-old farmer who requested authorization from the (then) governor to establish this territory as a separate town from Coamo. We belonged to the Villa De San Blás de Illescas,” said Jaime Romero, who has worked for 40 years in the town’s office of art, culture, and tourism, during a tour of the municipality as part of the Somos Puerto Rico project.

PUBLICIDAD

In a tour arranged by this outlet to explore the town’s charms, Romero pointed out the appeal of Plaza de Recreo Los Fundadores, a spot where visitors and locals from Santa Isabel come together to socialize, enjoy a nice cup of coffee, or simply chat.

In the birthplace of the founders, several structures stand out, including a giant chair adorned with the Puerto Rican flag on its back, encouraging visitors to capture their experience at this iconic location in a photograph.

Right in front of this innovative chair, the first elementary school, José Pablo Morales, comes into view. “We used to go to school in Salinas because there were no schools here until this one was built,” Romero said as he pointed out the structure, which is now part of the town’s Instituto de Cultura Municipal (“Institute of Municipal Culture”).

Next to the plaza stands the historic Cathedral of St. James the Apostle, named after the patron saint of the town. The structure dates back to 1922. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Next to the plaza stands the historic Cathedral of St. James the Apostle, named after the patron saint of the town. The structure dates back to 1922. Ángel Sánchez Hernández serves as the parish’s priest. He has led the congregation for two years, and he has implemented plans to bolster the town’s religious influence.

Inside this centuries-old structure, Romero, with an impressive transcendent memory, showed some of the wooden pieces originating from the construction years of this temple, including the image of Our Lady of Sorrows, preserved in a gigantic wooden and glass cabinet. Certain types of wood highlight the grandeur of this sanctuary. They were specifically imported from Italy and have been kept in excellent condition thanks to the care provided by volunteer parishioners from the ecclesiastical community.

PUBLICIDAD

For Romero, who is now 70 years old and has dedicated himself to serving this town for over forty years, history does not stand still. Yet he laments the years-long neglect of certain aspects of historical buildings that has hindered the exaltation and impact these structures represent for the coastal town.

One notable property that reflects Santa Isabel’s early days is the residence of the town’s first traders, known as la Casa de Piedra (“The Stone House”), considered the oldest in the area. This building is influenced by Corsican-Italian architecture. The wood necessary for the construction was imported from Italy; a wood that is resistant to south’s warm climate—and other materials, such as ground conch shell, stones, and sand—was necessary to build the resilient stone house, which, even in its dilapidated state, is still impressive and visible from the town’s recreational plaza.

Santa Isabel Mayor's Office (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Although the European influence envelops the city’s historic district, Romero detailed other structures dating back to the town’s foundation, including the former Teatro Popular. Steven Borges, the current director of the Office of Culture and Tourism, explained that several strategies are being outlined to reclaim this property and establish a venue that combines art and education. “Santa Isabel lacks a Fine Arts Center or theater, and we want to reclaim that for our town,” said the young filmmaker by profession.

“The idea of reviving these historical structures not only rejuvenates the town but also stimulates economic activity by drawing visitors from both Santa Isabel and neighboring municipalities.”

Beyond the urban area, you will find impressive agricultural plantations that are integral to the town’s history and economic foundations. Much of the land in this area is dedicated to their crops.

PUBLICIDAD

The boardwalk is one of the favorite meeting spots for the people of Santa Isabel. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Likewise, the now-defunct local sugar industry still echoes in the Descalabro sector of the town. Remnants of what was once the Cortada Sugarcane Refinery, founded by Juan Cortada Manzo, still stand. This refinery operated from its inception in 1906 until its closure in 1974 and produced over 26,974 tons of sugar.

Another iconic spot in the city is the Santa Isabel boardwalk, a space that serves as the perfect spot for gastronomy, recreation, and entertainment. This structure, which was recently renovated, allows visitors to enjoy a beautiful sunset while indulging in the culinary delights offered by the nearby restaurants.

Plantation owner’s old house. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)