A document from the Department of Justice links a group of collaborators from that intelligence agency to a bombing in Mayagüez during an event of the Puerto Rican Socialist Party
January 9, 2025 - 1:17 PM
Washington D.C. - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had offices in Puerto Rico at least during the 1970s, at a time when it was seeking information about the influence of other countries on the independence movement and was linked to a bomb attack against a Puerto Rican Socialist Party (PSP) event half a century ago, according to close sources and official documents.
