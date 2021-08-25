Seeking to end the central government’s bankruptcy process this year, five members of the Fiscal Oversight Board met yesterday with Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Senate President José Luis Dalmau Santiago and House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez, as well as other lawmakers.

The meeting was the first of what, according to sources, will be a day of “direct” negotiations between Board directors and Pierluisi and the legislative leadership seeking to get that branch of government to review its positions and pass the legislation necessary to implement the central government’s Plan of Adjustment Plan (POA).

“The real purpose of the meeting was really to start a discussion, a dialogue on what needs to be done to get Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy, so it was a historic moment. We had the legislative leaders, the House Speaker and Senate president, the governor, and the members of the Oversight Board in the same room,” said Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel at the end of the meeting.

He said that no decisions were made during the meeting. Skeel did not elaborate on the specific issues that were addressed, because “it was a closed-door conversation.” “I can only say that we had an open and frank discussion about the issues that concern each of us,” he insisted.

Board members who participated in the meeting include Skeel, former Judge Arthur González -who has played a key role in the strategy followed by the Board-; former Executive Director of the Industrial Development Company Antonio Medina; Communications Strategist and DCI Group Executive Justin Peterson; and government budget expert and executive John Nixon. The Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko also attended the meeting.

Pierluisi said the discussion was “productive”. At the end of the meeting, the governor reaffirmed his “commitment” to the thousands of employees who worked for the state and who today face the possibility of a cut in their pensions.

“We discussed the sustainability of debt payments, the dates of the process in court, and how to ensure the payment of public pensions. We will comply with our pensioners, I stand by that,” said the governor.

Pensioners could see a cut of up to 8.5 percent to pensions of more than $1,500 a month. “Our people can be sure that I will always put them first,” Pierluisi said.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the “Plan of Adjustment lifts a weight off future generations by reducing $35 billion of existing claims by almost 80 percent, to $7.4 billion and reduces the Government’s debt service payments (including COFINA) to $1.15 billion per year, from an average annual debt service of $2.2 billion without the debt restructuring under PROMESA. The plan includes a series of agreements with the diverse groups of stakeholders who negotiated and support the plan because they agree Puerto Rico needs to move forward together”.

The entity added that the “plan includes significant reductions in payments to bondholders and unsecured creditors and much smaller reductions for retirees. Most retirees do not suffer any reductions. Less than 30 percent of retirees incur reductions of up to 8.5 percent of their retirement benefits. This reduction in retirement benefits has been the center of concerns”.

The confirmation process

The meeting came about a month after Judge Laura Taylor Swain, the federal judge presiding over the bankruptcy proceedings, approved the government’s Plan of Adjustment (POA) Disclosure Statement.

Swain then instructed the Board and the government to reach an understanding in the face of the Legislature’s and the Executive Branch’s refusal to approve any plan that would entail cuts in public sector pensions.

“It allowed us to exchange impressions, to listen to the elected officials and I think that is important. We share one goal: to end the bankruptcy process and that the Board completes its job as soon as that happens,” Peterson said about the meeting, noting that it is time for Puerto Rico to move “to the next chapter.”

“This process continues,” the DCI Group executive added, without offering details of the issues discussed. “I am available to be at the negotiating table as needed.”

Earlier this month, the Board told Judge Swain that, at the time of discussing the merits of the POA in court, the entity would have the necessary legislation to implement it. Otherwise, under the powers provided by PROMES Act, the Board would seek her approval to handle the debt restructuring themselves without the debtor support.

As part of the POA confirmation process, in a matter of days, the Board will begin sending ballots to thousands of people in Puerto Rico and the United States so that they, depending on the class in which they are grouped, will support or reject the proposed cuts promoted by the fiscal entity or resulting from different agreements with bondholders, unions or government suppliers.

The agreements with Puerto Rico’s main bondholders, which, in turn, are part of the Plan of Adjustment, establish as a condition that the laws necessary to facilitate the central government’s debt restructuring process must be approved. Simply put, without such laws, those bondholders who have signed the Restructuring Support Agreement (PSA) could withdraw their support for the POA.

“The proposed POA is a milestone on Puerto Rico’s path to a new era of growth,” Skeel said.

The Legislature´s conditions

Although legislative leaders described the meeting as a “very important step”, they acknowledged conflicting positions among the parties.

“We saw the presentation, now we are going to study it and then questions will arise and then we will evaluate the decisions that have to be made because to reach this agreement we need the Legislature to approve legislation and the governor to sign it, so in that process, we are taking the first step,” Dalmau said.

The House Speaker said the debt adjustment issue will be a priority during this legislative session. “The part of the legislative action, the part of the court and everything that has to do with financial transactions has to be taken care of in these three months...this is not for January, this is for now,” said Hernández, who did not elaborate on pension cuts, although he said it is a “priority”.

Last month, Hernández assured El Nuevo Día that the House would be in a position to endorse the Plan of Adjustment if the criteria to apply pension cuts were modified.

Other important areas, Dalmau and Hernández said, are municipal governments, essential services, and the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

“For me, the most important thing about the meeting is that in the past these meetings were one-sided. The Board chairman, Mr. Skeel expressed a genuine willingness to reach common ground and draft language where all parties agree and that is a giant step in the right direction,” said Hernández.