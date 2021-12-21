Rarely do Puerto Rico’s indicators look more encouraging than those in several U.S. states. This is one of them.

In one of their most recent papers, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) concluded that almost a year and a half after the Covid-19 pandemic, the region that includes the states of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands is struggling to recover from the recession brought on by the pandemic.

But in that analysis, Puerto Rico shows the most encouraging trend, because, for the first time in five years, the level of employment in the U.S. territory shows progress. Employment is 1 percent above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, and compared to February 2020, when the emergency began.

“This is a striking feat, given that Puerto Rico’s economy had significantly lagged the mainland for decades,” concluded economists Jaison R. Abel, Jason Bram, Richard Deitz, and Jonathan Hastings.

The island´s job performance, which includes last October’s figures, is even higher than the trend in the U.S. nationwide, where, last October, employment showed a decline of 2.7 percent compared to February 2020, according to FRBNY’s analysis.

In a press briefing, Bram said that Puerto Rico’s remarkable performance may be related to a more effective pandemic response and vaccination levels. This, because it is an island, and therefore, has few entry points, which could facilitate the handling of cases.

In addition to the geographic condition, the analysis highlights a milder climate and the imposition of intermittent curfews, which may have contributed to a more contained spread of the virus, resulting in less disruption to economic activity and the labor force.

The report highlights employment growth in manufacturing, construction, commerce, transportation and utilities, and professional services. These offset declines in education, health services, tourism, information, and finance.

The medical manufacturing industry is a key economic driver

In contrast, in the Virgin Islands, where tourism activity is the main driver, last October employment levels were -9.5 percent compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

Bram also noted the strength of the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing sector as a key driver of Puerto Rico’s economic activity, showing consistent increases in employment levels.

The economists reviewed the performance of the region monitored by the FRBNY as they presented a new interactive tool for analyzing U.S. employment. Breaking down the data by geographic area, the economists concluded that New York City, where the pandemic hit hard and early, appears to have been the hardest hit.

There, employment plummeted 20 percent at the beginning of the pandemic and by last October, employment remained down 10 percent, while Long Island, upstate New Jersey and Fairfield, which also saw more significant declines than the U.S. nationwide, were somewhat more encouraging.

“As of October 2021, our early benchmark estimates indicate that payroll employment is still 9 percent below pre-pandemic levels in downstate New York, 7 percent below in upstate New York, and 5 percent below in Northern New Jersey, compared to less than 3 percent nationally,” the analysis reads.

States still showing employment levels decline compared to February 2020 include Hawaii at -10.2 percent; New York at -7.8 percent; Vermont at -6.6 percent; and the District of Columbia and North Dakota at -6.2 percent and -5.4 percent, respectively.