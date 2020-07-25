Many unofficial versions agree that June 24, 2019, when Ricardo Rosselló Nevares announced his resignation was the most turbulent day within the walls of the Santa Catalina Palace.

While chants, “batucadas”, and cacerolazos (pot-banging protests) were increasingly rumbling in the streets, police officers at the doors of La Fortaleza were facing problems “containing” the protesters. Inside, some were in denial. Former First Lady Beatriz Rosselló wanted to make a public statement to the media and even proceeded to prepare the Press Room which was packed with local and international journalists. In the end, she abandoned the idea and former Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira faced the media and, with a few brief expressions, anticipated that there would be a message from the governor.

The message was broadcast shortly before midnight that Wednesday. According to two sources close to the process, the original ideas was to avoid announcing the resignation on July 25 seeking to prevent the event joining all the commemorations already associated with that date, such as the U.S. invasion of 1898, the establishment of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the murders of Cerro Maravilla.

Stabilizing Puerto Rico’s public institutions was not possible until weeks later when, after Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia´s confirmation for governor was declared unconstitutional and Wanda Vázquez Garced took office. At first, she was seen as someone without economic or partisan ties, contrary to what stemmed from in Telegram chat scandal that sparked the protests.

However, stabilizing public functions did not imply restructuring public services or political institutions as many protesters claimed during the demonstrations, agreed analysts, trade unionists, social and political organizations consulted by El Nuevo Día.

“That part was left unfinished,” said Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (Utier, Spanish acronym).

“There has been no real change since then. It´s been a year and nothing happened. There were no reforms, nothing was done to change the system,” agreed public administration expert Mario Negrón Portillo, noting that even in the current electoral debate, the two main parties are not strongly proposing changes to make public institutions respond to the demands of the summer 2019 protests.

Justice, for example, was among those claims. Justice in the face of the attacks included in the 889-page Telegram chat. The document unmasked actions that independent lawyers said might be crimes. The Department of Justice, with all its investigative powers, could not even obtain the phones of two of those participating in the chat. They failed on procedural technicalities. The case was referred to the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel (PFEI, Spanish acronym), where they did not look for evidence. The investigation is still there. According to PFEI president, Nydia Cotto Vives, the investigation was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Institutions, investigative powers, have a responsibility, but they are always tied by partisan politics that control the government... I think neither the PNP (New Progressive Party) nor the PPD (Popular Democratic Party) have learned anything from the process. They still have the same visions, the same policies, and there has not been a real transformation. They represent the bankruptcy of the island and the serious problems of political clientelism,” said Puerto Rican Independence Party Representative Denis Márquez.

Other basic demands have also gone unnoticed. According to pro-statehood lawyer Domingo Emanuelli, the protests were a catharsis to the social pressures arising from a government that is bankrupt, imposing austerity, with high taxes, with poor services, with corruption everywhere and plagued by political favoritism that unleashes widespread social injustices and economic inequalities.

Since the 2019 summer protests, there were no reforms to curb partisanship in government structures or restore the principles of merit. Neither have they prevented government publicists from creating armies of trolls to manipulate public opinion or stop corruption schemes that had emerged weeks before, when six government officials were arrested, including former Education Secretary Julia Keleher and former head of the Health Insurance Administration Ángela Ávila.

Besides, the island’s vulnerability to natural disasters, which stood out during the protests with the figure 4,645 - Harvard University’s initial estimate of the deaths caused by Hurricane María on the island – became quite evident with the government’s multiple deficiencies in dealing with the January earthquakes this year; showing partisan interests in the distribution of aid and the system’s inability to restore an education system that, over the last 10 years, has lost more than 400 schools.

“I think the scandals that have emerged since the earthquake show that very little has changed,” added Negrón Portillo. “Traditional parties have learned nothing. I think that they believe they will not be punished and that the island will never rise against something again in the same way,” said Figueroa Jaramillo.

“Rosselló‘s resignation did not change the way to govern Puerto Rico. There are no permanent changes in the government or the parties. The governor has had multiple opportunities to distance herself from the administration she had been part of, but she chose not to do so, beyond some campaign slogans. The biggest change I think is in the people. I think many people are willing to change Puerto Rico, and we know that we do not only depend on the electoral process to make the change because, if we join forces, we can also achieve it here and now,” said Shariana Ferrer, of the Colectiva Feminista en Construcción (Feminist Collective Under Construction).

This, according to those consulted, is the clearest and most evident result of the summer 2019 protests: the validation of the power of the people who take to the streets in protest.

“Without a doubt, it was a necessary moment for the growth and strengthening of people’s participatory democracy. We have not been able to complete the work because those who govern today have acted in the same, or even worse, way than those the people forced to step down. Puerto Rico has to continue this process of awareness, selection, and continue to protest so that those who rule are aware that Puerto Ricans are not submissive,” Figueroa Jaramillo said.

“I personally consider that this is even worse since last summer,” said PPD Minority Representative Rafael Hernández Montañez. When asked what change or proposal his party had made to these issues, he spoke of a pact between the candidates in favor of transparency in public affairs.

El Nuevo Día called four New Progressive majority lawmakers to comment on the anniversary of Rosselló Nevares’ resignation, but they did not answer the request or decided not to participate to avoid fueling the party´s internal wars.

Ferrer said the protests show how far the tolerance of the new generation of Puerto Ricans goes, especially younger ones who have not experienced what it is like to live in a prosperous Puerto Rico because over the past 14 years the island has been in an economic depression, which began in 2006 and still shows no signs of ending.

He indicated that since the summer of 2019 activism in social causes has increased, including the mobilization of people, especially when considering fears and risks associated with COVID-19. “We recently held protests and the mobilization was greater than we expected, regarding people´s concerns about moving around,” agreed Figueroa Jaramillo.

“People’s basic needs are not being met. When we have decent housing, access to health services, quality education, decent and well-paid jobs, time for recreation... that is when other forms of collective life will find a ground. It is up to us to demand the government to guarantee the minimum elements to build a more equitable and supportive Puerto Rico. As long as people do not have decent jobs and survive in precarious conditions, we are going to see how society becomes polarized with few people really wealthy and many people living in poverty,” Ferrer said.