Raúl Juliá
12 de octubre de 2024
prima:Urgent measures are needed to mitigate the extreme heat and protect the elderly in Puerto Rico

Ecologist Carl Soderberg of the Committee of Experts and Advisors on Climate Change delivered a message this week at EPA headquarters in Washington D.C.

October 12, 2024 - 6:00 PM

Ecologist Carl Soderberg is the former director of the EPA's Caribbean Environmental Protection Division, based in Puerto Rico. (Xavier Garcia)
By José A. Delgado
The next government of Puerto Rico must give priority to the approval of the Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience Plan - vetoed in the Legislature since June - but, now, the authorities still have the opportunity to take measures to mitigate the episodes of extreme heat that the archipelago has faced, said ecologist Carl Soderberg.

Carl Soderberg
José A. Delgado
