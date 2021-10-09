Washington D.C. - The leadership of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee sent a letter yesterday formally requesting LUMA Energy to provide documents that would allow it to evaluate its performance, its workforce, and the total number of employees earning more than $200,000 annually.

In the letter addressed to LUMA President Wayne Stensby, Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Katie Porter (Calif.) warned that his answers at Thursday’s hearing were “incomplete”.

The U.S. Representatives request documents and information from June 1 -when LUMA took over the operation of the transmission and distribution system- to September 30 that would allow evaluating the company’s responses to power outages, voltage fluctuations that cause damage to customers’ property, and all documents related to recent outages.

LUMA considered that the request by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee leadership is an opportunity to “dispel the many false rumors and misconceptions about the transformation of the electricity sector, reaffirm LUMA’s mission for Puerto Rico and highlight the activities we are carrying out to fulfill our commitment to a safer, more reliable and resilient grid, focused on meeting customer needs.”

“We are in our fourth month of operations and, despite the many very difficult challenges from those opposed to transformation, LUMA’s more than 3,100 committed employees are working hard every day to improve the system and provide our customers with the reliable, affordable power they all deserve,” the company said in a press release.

The Democratic Representatives requested Stensby to detail, among other things, the list of field workers -including their positions- that LUMA has in charge of repairs, including line crews, crane operators, technicians, and system operators Monacillos and Ponce control centers.