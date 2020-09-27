Washington - Puerto Rican Xyliann Lugo has been receiving political mailers in her house in Lakeland, Florida. Democrats call to vote in the November 3 election and Republicans call for President Trump re-election.

Democratic mailers recommended voting by mail, which her husband, Jean-Paul Colón will do. Despite fearing the coronavirus, she intends to go to the polls, to vote in advance, as soon as that process begins on October 19.

In an election framing as a referendum on the President -probably more than ever this time, the Puerto Rican couple, who moved to Florida last January, is determined to support Democrat Joe Biden, mainly because he is not Trump. “The Republican candidate is awful. Although the Democrat doesn’t convince me socially, he’s better than Trump,” Lugo said.

The Colón Lugo family moved to Florida because it was difficult to coordinate her husband’s work in San Juan while they were living in Ponce, where her family lives, and they moved after Hurricane María. “Since there were no jobs in Ponce we had to look for opportunities in the United States,” said Lugo.

Back in Puerto Rico, Xyliann was a teacher in the public system and has continued teaching in Florida with the Girl Scouts. Colón now works as a financial assistant at a university. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter.

The November 3 election will be the first time the Colón Lugo couple will vote in the mainland.

The entire campaign and efforts by the two major American parties regarding the growing Puerto Rican diaspora in Florida - which is large enough to define the outcome of the presidential election in the most important swing state - is aimed at people like Xyliann and Jean-Paul.

Puerto Ricans not only make up about 31 percent of the state’s Hispanic population but even though they are mostly Democrats -probably 2-to-1- there are many independents among them too.

“For Biden to be in range in Florida he needs to get over the 60% threshold of Latino support. To get there he needs to maximize his support among non-Cuban Hispanic supporters, even if he runs up a high level of support among Cubans,” said at a briefing last week Carlos Odio, co-founder of the Democratic research firm Equis Research.

In August, Equis Research reported that 62 percent of Florida’s Puerto Ricans intend to vote for Biden, compared to 28 percent who favor Trump.

In an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel, former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros Lehtinen noted that the Republican Party "cannot win Florida without winning Central Florida. And we can no longer win Central Florida without carrying a high enough percentage of this Puerto Rican “diaspora” vote".

So, Ros Lehtinen, a lobbyist for the pro-statehood group Puerto Rico Statehood Council, said it is destructive for Republicans - as Trump and Senate leader Mitch McConnell have done - to rule out statehood.

Since 1960, the elected president has only lost Florida only twice.

Florida voters have until October 5 to register.

With Trump dominating the Cuban vote and Real Clear Politics' polling average giving Biden only a 1.3 percent lead in Florida, attention on Puerto Rican voters is growing.

Since the August 18 Florida primary elections, all efforts have focused on the presidential race, “we have made 150,000 phone calls,” said Alianza for Progress President Marcos Vilar.

“This cycle is different because of the coronavirus. All the big efforts focused on houses moved to virtual methods. But, most of them are phone calls and text campaigns,” said Vilar.

Since the Florida Election Board only identifies Puerto Ricans within the Hispanic voting pool, there is no accurate data on Puerto Ricans' registration and participation.

In 2018, Hispanics registered to vote were about 16.5 percent. By that time, strategist Fernando Amandi estimated that of the more than one million Puerto Ricans, 350,000 were registered to vote.

For this election, up to 3.1 million Hispanics, 20.5 percent of the voting population, have the right to vote, according to Pew Hispanic Research.

As for the Puerto Rican diaspora, no matter the state, the main task has been to mobilize a significant percentage to vote

A survey by the Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAP) brings hope. According to the study, done by the Democratic firm Latino Decisions, 75 percent of those interviewed are determined to vote on November 3. That percentage reaches 78 percent among Florida voters.

Without making any predictions, Vilar said that there is data confirming that Puerto Ricans are more interested in voting in this election than in past years.

According to Vilar, when comparing voter turnout in Florida primary elections in 2016 with primary elections in 2020 - which tends to attract a small portion of the electorate - in Orange County, which includes Orlando, where there are many Puerto Rican voters, the turnout increased from 13 percent to 23 percent.

Puerto Ricans, Vilar added, have had a front-row seat to observe Trump’s presidency. “We were the first to see the impact of an anti-Latino and incompetent president after Hurricane María. With the coronavirus emergency, we´ve seen that he failed the entire country once again by ignoring that this was a real threat,” he added.

The CAP poll reflected that the coronavirus, stopping discrimination against immigrants and Latinos, unemployment and job creation, lowering health care costs, and improving wages are among the priorities of Puerto Rican voters in the mainland.

Puerto Rican Republican Leo Valentín, candidate for Congress for Florida’s 7th District, said Republicans have been strongly courting the Puerto Rican voter. In his district, he said, despite the coronavirus, they continue with door to door campaigns, keeping physical distance, wearing masks, and talking outside the house.

Valentín said that President Trump brings “a message of economic opportunity” and that small businesses, many of them Hispanic, appreciate the opportunities of a less bureaucratic system “to achieve their American dream.” “The community has been very receptive. You have to go out and vote, that’s the message that parties and politicians understand,” said Valentín, who seeks to defeat Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy in November.

Last Thursday, In Jacksonville, while highlighting the agreement to allocate $11.5 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to rebuild the power grid and education facilities in Puerto Rico, Trump criticized former Vice President Biden for his vote in favor of eliminating Section 936 of the federal Internal Revenue Code as part of his government’s evaluation to encourage manufacturing investment on the island.

He did not say that back, although the President was Democrat Bill Clinton, Congress was Republican. Nor did he say that the agreement on reconstruction funds should have been ready by October 2019. But, he did stir up debate about a special tax incentive for manufacturing investment on the island.

The Democratic campaign has used the discontent caused by the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane María in Puerto Rico in its messages to Puerto Ricans in the U.S., particularly in Florida and Pennsylvania. But, they have not stopped focusing on the coronavirus emergency, which has caused more than 203,000 deaths in the United States and that has strongly impacted the black and Hispanic minorities.

Javier Cuebas, coalitions Director for Biden’s Florida campaign, said that the former vice president’s message has been culturally sensitive to Puerto Ricans, alluding to the publicity with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny´s music, about the slow and inefficient federal response to the Hurricane María emergency and the promise of the ex-number two in the Barack Obama administration to advance the island´s reconstruction.

But above all, Cuebas believes that Biden’s commitment to “respect” Puerto Rico through a comprehensive plan, which includes a commitment to promote a binding status process, the reconstruction process, and fight the austerity of PROMESA, has had a fundamental impact. “The word respect in this campaign is worth a lot. People have responded to that word,” he said.

The two campaigns must become creative in times of coronavirus, with many online events.

Democrat Cuebas said that “phone banks,” virtual meetings, and virtual forums with politicians, such as elected officials, and activists have complemented the campaign.

“We are focusing (on events) by county, so people see locally that there are opportunities to get involved in the campaign,” Cuebas said, noting the work by the independent group Boricuas con Biden, and virtual events with Puerto Rican Representatives Darren Soto (Florida) and Nydia Velázquez (New York), Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and local figures such as Senator Victor Torres.

There are several events every week. “People have been badly affected by [Trump’s] decisions. We want them to know that Vice President Biden has the proposals to improve their lives,” he said.

Efforts aimed at Puerto Rican voters in Florida - and Pennsylvania, another state that can be decisive - will increase.

For Xyliann, this election is decisive. Her goal is to get Trump out of the White House even though she has doubts about whether Biden will keep the promises he made with Ricky Martin and Luis Fonsi by his side.

“Among Democrats, I preferred Bernie Sanders or (Elizabeth) Warren. I am interested in maternity benefits, something that Republicans don’t work on,” but that she understands Biden included in his government program, she said.

In 22 days, when the polls open for early voting in Florida, Xyliann will be ready. “I want my vote to count,” she said.