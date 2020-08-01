Washington - The U.S. House of Representatives passed yesterday a budget bill that, in one of its reports, calls for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to account for tax benefits for foreign companies in Puerto Rico.

In the report on the budget bill for Financial Services offices, the Appropriations Committee had reaffirmed its interest in having the IRS quantify how U.S. companies operating in Puerto Rico as foreign corporations seek to avoid or reduce taxes at the federal, state and territorial levels.

That information must be provided 90 days after the budget bill for the Treasury Department and the IRS, still pending in the Senate and due to end up in a congressional conference committee, becomes law.

The report also requests a plan detailing the legislative changes necessary to make Puerto Rico a domestic jurisdiction, a request by New Progressive Party (PNP) leaders. The language on those petitions was drafted and promoted by Puerto Rican Democratic Representative José Serrano (N.Y.), who defends turning Puerto Rico into a U.S. state and who is retiring in December.

The House also requests that the Treasury submits a report, within 30 days after the bill becomes law, on Puerto Rico’s efforts to replace Law 154 - which imposed a tax on sales to Foreign Controlled Corporations (FCCs) - with a territorial system of income tax and to keep the Committee informed of any further developments.

In December 2019, the Appropriations Committee asked for a report, that should have been ready in March, detailing the total of taxes that foreign corporations “have managed to avoid” during the past five years, as well as the total of territorial taxes paid locally, annual sales, and the number of jobs created on the island.

In that report, the committee expressed concerns about the interaction between new territorial tax laws (Puerto Rico Laws 20 and 22 of 2012) and section 933 of the U.S. (tax) code, which allows tax evasion and denies revenue to federal, state and territorial governments, including Puerto Rico.

The December 2019 request also included that the IRS submit within 180 days, which expired in June, another report on the number of individuals and businesses that have moved from each state and the District of Columbia to Puerto Rico since 2012 and have been granted tax exemptions under Puerto Rico’s 20 and 22 laws.

Different Puerto Rican governments have defended Law 154 of 2010 and the benefits of Laws 20 and 22, passed during the government of Luis Fortuño (PNP).