“We want to see what the status of the grid is, how the money is being spent,” said the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Republican Bruce Westerman
July 24, 2024 - 3:04 PM
“We want to see what the status of the grid is, how the money is being spent,” said the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Republican Bruce Westerman
July 24, 2024 - 3:04 PM
Washington, D.C. - The decision of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to bring forward the start of the summer recess to tomorrow, Thursday, has caused the postponement of the hearing that the Natural Resources Committee was to hold on July 31 regarding the current situation of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and the use of federal funds allocated to rebuild it.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: