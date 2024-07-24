Opinión
24 de julio de 2024
prima:U.S. House of Representatives advances summer recess and puts on hold hearing on Puerto Rico’s power grid

“We want to see what the status of the grid is, how the money is being spent,” said the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Republican Bruce Westerman

July 24, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Bruce Westerman, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources. (Facebook/Bruce Westerman)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington, D.C. - The decision of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to bring forward the start of the summer recess to tomorrow, Thursday, has caused the postponement of the hearing that the Natural Resources Committee was to hold on July 31 regarding the current situation of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and the use of federal funds allocated to rebuild it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
