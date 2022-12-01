Washington - The U.S. Senate confirmed yesterday (55-42) the appointment of Camille Vélez Rivé as judge of the Federal Court of San Juan.

While 42 Republicans voted against it, six voted in favor: Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Charles Grassley (Iowa), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), Thom Tillis (North Carolina), and Mike Rounds (North Dakota).

“With the confirmation of Camille Vélez Rivé to serve as a judge in the District of Puerto Rico, the Democratic Senate continues its historic pace of confirming diverse and highly qualified judges to the federal bench,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said the nomination of Gina Méndez Miró is on his agenda.

Three hours before the final vote, the Senate had agreed (54-43) to close the debate on the nomination of Vélez Rivé, currently a federal judge in San Juan.

PUBLICIDAD

In mid-November, the Senate also confirmed the appointment of María Antongiorgi Jordán as a United State District Judge in San Juan. Antongiorgi Jordán was the clerk of that court.

The three nominations filled the vacancies that arose when Judge Gustavo Gelpí was confirmed to the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Carmen Consuelo Vargas resigned after three decades in that forum, and Francisco Besosa, because of his age, became a senior judge.

While the nomination of Puerto Rican physician Lester Martínez López as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs has been on the pending nominations list for a year.

This Congress, the Senate confirmed Puerto Ricans: Mari Carmen Aponte, as ambassador to Panamá; María Pagán, as Deputy United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, to the World Trade Organization; and Carmen Cantor, as Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs.

That body also confirmed Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Judge Gelpí for the First Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, and Jaime Areizaga Soto as Chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.