Washington - In a hearing on the Vaello Madero case, members of the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday engaged in a wide-ranging debate about how Congress treats its territories and whether it is only up to the Legislative Branch to decide Puerto Rico’s access to federal programs.

Several of the justices were reluctant to grant the same treatment of a state’s residents to those living in a territory. Others, especially the more conservative ones, seemed inclined to limit the framework of analysis to the power of the U.S. Constitution’s territorial clause.

Liberal justices, who are in the minority, 3-6, and were appointed by Democratic presidents, seemed to agree with arguments by José Luis Vaello Madero’s lead attorney, Hermann Ferré, that it is irrational and discriminatory to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

Meanwhile, Judge Neil Gorsuch, appointed by Donald Trump and one of the six conservative judges of the highest U.S. court, asked if it was not time for everyone to accept that the Insular Cases- decided at the beginning of the century, and which determined that Puerto Rico belongs to, but is not part of, the United States -, were incorrectly decided.

Puerto Rican Sonia Sotomayor, one of the nine justices in the U.S. Supreme Court, was the one who strongly questioned Deputy Solicitor General Curtis Gannon’s argument that it is rational to leave it up to Congress to decide whether SSI applies to Puerto Rico because of the island’s “fiscal autonomy” as an unincorporated territory.

The highest U.S. court is reviewing a March 2020 decision by the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals that found it unconstitutional to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from SSI, because it violates the equal protection of the laws.

The case was a result of the U.S. government attempting to collect from Vaello Madero the $28,081 he received from SSI as a resident of Puerto Rico, a program he had access to when he was living in New York.

If extended to the island - as now proposed by Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden - nearly 400,000 seniors and disabled adults with limited income could receive an average monthly benefit of $418.

In defending the Biden administration’s position that it is up to Congress to decide Puerto Rico residents’ access to SSI, Deputy Solicitor General Gannon argued that the federal legislature has determined that Puerto Ricans on the island do not normally pay income taxes so that their government can better decide how to distribute its money to those most in need.

Gannon said Congress considers the source of federal funding associated with a program.

The Puerto Rican judge rejected that analysis about a program like SSI that is fully funded by the federal government, with no local government contributions.

“Needy is needy, whether in Puerto Rico or the mainland, none of the people who receive it on the mainland pay taxes ... I do think that restrictions have to be rational, and I’m just not quite sure why one would say that it’s rational to treat a group of people, of citizens, differently from other citizens on the mainland when the need is the same,” Sotomayor warned in one of her many speeches, noting that the Treasury collects more money from island residents than some states.

Sotomayor brought up Vaello Madero’s argument that his case reflects the exclusion of a politically powerless minority in the U.S. from a program that benefits elderly and disabled adults with economic limitations.

“Puerto Ricans are Puerto Ricans, they’re Hispanic and they are routinely denied a political voice. They’re powerless politically.” and subject to “discrimination,” the judge added.

Faced with the Biden administration’s argument that Puerto Rico’s exclusion from SSI supports the island’s fiscal autonomy, Justice Stephen Breyer asked Deputy Solicitor Gannon whether the adoption of the Federal Relations Act of 1950, which requires the enforcement in Puerto Rico of all federal laws that are not unenforceable, invalidates his administration’s argument.

Breyer wondered if that statute forces the federal government to have stronger reasons to exclude Puerto Rico from SSI than other territories. But, in addition, in mentioning the Commonwealth, by its Spanish name, he acknowledged that “nobody knows exactly what that is.”

As in the past hearing on the constitutionality of the Oversight Board appointments under PROMESA, Breyer asked Gannon whether the United States lied before the United Nations when arguing that Puerto Rico had achieved self-government. Gannon said no, that PROMESA is a temporary bankruptcy measure.

The conservative justices, on the other hand, focused their questions on the legal structure of the U.S. relationship with its territories.

They seemed to be looking for a simple solution, according to law professor and political analyst Carlos Díaz Olivo, who also noted that the Biden administration’s lawyer may have made the decision easier for him by asking to examine the case, not only under the territories clause but under the “rational scrutiny” of an economic allocation.

In questioning the deputy solicitor, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas was interested in whether the power Congress has, through the territories clause, is a sufficient rational basis for deciding the case.

The deputy solicitor stated that the territories clause should not be the only legal reason for deciding the case. He said Congress has the authority to legislate differently concerning a territory compared to “the rest of the country,” and to do so rationally.

“Can you do the same thing with Vermont?” asked Thomas then. Gannon said that there are federal laws that treat states differently.

Thomas also questioned whether the discrimination argument would hold up in the case of an Italian who moves from Virginia to Puerto Rico and loses SSI. “The analysis would be the same,” Ferré argued.

The Insular Cases

Both Chief Justice John Roberts and Gorsuch asked whether the case should be resolved under the Insular Cases doctrine, a decision by the court in the early 1900s determining that Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory, belonging to, but not part of, the United States, and not in the path towards statehood.

Gorsuch went further and asked the deputy solicitor to answer why not admit that the Insular Cases were wrongly decided. “Why shouldn’t we just say what everyone knows to be true”—that is, “that the Insular Cases were incorrectly decided?” he asked.

Deputy Solicitor Gannon stated that for the Biden administration “some of the reasoning and rhetoric there is anathema,” and “has been for decades, if not from the outset,” but that the conclusion that parts of the U.S. Constitution do not apply to Puerto Rico does not resolve the controversy before the court.

Ferré, as Vaello Madero’s attorney, focused on the discriminatory treatment created by the Insular Cases, which allows non-fundamental rights of the U.S. Constitution not to apply to the territories. “Congress’s decision to exclude the poor and disabled in Puerto Rico is based on the false premise that they are outside the U.S.,” Ferré argued.

Judge Roberts asked if the equal protection of the laws argument could not then apply to all federal programs. “This program is unique because it is targeted to individuals without the need for cooperation from local jurisdictions,” Ferré replied.

Asked by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, Ferré said the validity of the clause for territories was originally conceived as temporary, to guide those territories toward statehood. “The court changed that view in the Insular Cases.” He said that for the first time, it determined that those territories acquired from Spain were now unincorporated, and not destined for statehood.

Kagan argued that accepting the theory that the territorial clause seeks to create a temporary relationship would be a very significant decision. Ferré responded that he was seeking to inform the analysis, not to establish that it is a necessary theory to decide the case.

Justice Kagan and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative appointed by Trump, showed interest in whether to uphold the First Circuit’s decision in Vaello Madero they have to overturn the precedents of Califano v. Torres and Harri v. Rosario, which a half-century ago upheld Congress’s power to decide access to SSI and assistance for poor families, respectively.

Ferré said he believes that deciding in favor of his client would mean overturning the jurisprudence of those other cases.

For Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, the case appears to be clear. “Congress can make changes over time, it doesn’t give that authority to the court,” Alito said.

Alito, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and Breyer himself seemed to have problems with Ferré's argument that there should be “equal treatment” for a U.S. citizen whether a resident of Mississippi or Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh wanted to know if Vaello Madero could get a waiver to administratively not pay the $28,081.

The First Circuit has a more comprehensive case: Peña Martinez v. federal Department of Health, in which several residents of Puerto Rico demand full access to SSI, nutrition assistance, and Medicare Part D.

The federal Supreme Court has until June 2022 to resolve the Vaello Madero case. Before then, Congress must decide whether to extend SSI to the Island.

“If the justices’ questions reflect their inclination, I believe they may reverse or seek a limited solution that will save Vaello Madero’s situation so that he does not have to pay back any money by evading constitutional issues,” said Carlos E. Ramos González, a constitutionalist at the Inter-American University School of Law.