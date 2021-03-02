Washington — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether it is unconstitutional to exclude people living in Puerto Rico from Supplemental Social Security Income as requested by the Donald Trump administration.

The U.S. Supreme Court had the case on the agenda since November and announced the decision yesterday.

”This is Joe Biden’s first test concerning the promises he made to Puerto Ricans,” said Professor Rafael Cox Alomar, of the University of the District of Columbia Law School, noting that the President had questioned the Donald Trump administration’s decision to challenge First Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that excluding the island residents from SSI was unconstitutional.

Last August, former U.S. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall asked Supreme Court justices to reverse the First Circuit’s decision that found that the exclusion of Puerto Rico residents from the SSI program -which could have a nearly $1.8 billion annual impact on the Island- violates the equal protection of the laws.

When Wall filed the petition for certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court, he stated that “Congress has a legitimate interest” in avoiding a unilateral fiscal relationship under which Puerto Rico shares the financial benefits, but not the financial burden of statehood, and declining to include Puerto Rico in the SSI program is a rational way to advance that interest.

The Court of Appeals ruling - written Puerto Rican Judge Juan Torruella who died October 2020- then upheld the decision by U.S. District Judge Gustavo Gelpí concluding that José Luis Vaello Madero, who began receiving SSI as a New York resident, does not have to repay $28,081 that he collected at a time when his address was already in Puerto Rico.

Without a rational basis and legitimate government interest, “such exclusion of Puerto Rico residents is declared invalid,” Torruella then concluded, in an opinion joined by his colleagues Jeffrey Howard, presiding judge, and O. Rogeriee Thompson.

The U.S. government has insisted that the Puerto Rican government should not have access to those programs because the island does not generally pay federal income taxes, the cost for the Treasury, and the argument that implementing them on the island could disrupt the Puerto Rican economy.

According to the petition Wall filed November 24, 2020, Puerto Rico contributes to the federal Treasury, but less than it would if it were a state. In return, the island receives some money from the federal Treasury, but again, less than it would if it were a state. “Congress’ decision not to extend the SSI program to Puerto Rico is simply one part of that broader fiscal arrangement.

Meanwhile, Vaello Madero’s lead attorney, Hermann Ferré, argued on November 9 that “any concerns about the decision’s potential effects on the public fisc can be more appropriately and equitably addressed by Congress or the Social Security Administration.”

Cox Alomar argued that President Biden “has no power to direct Social Security to pay the SSI to Vaello (and those in a similar situation) while living in Puerto Rico,” since Congress has the power to allocate new funds”.

”Beyond instructing the Department of Justice (whose Secretary-designate Merrick Garland has not yet been confirmed by the Senate) not to oppose Vaello’s constitutional arguments before the Supreme Court, President Biden has no power to order Social Security to pay Vaello (along with those in similar situations) supplemental social security while living in Puerto Rico,” he added.

In that sense, he questioned whether Biden would order the Social Security Administration to abide by the First Circuit’s decision, “in which for practical purposes Califano v. Torres (1978) and Harris v. Rosario (1980) were overruled.” “Here what we see is a possible reversal of the First Circuit’s ruling and perpetuating the unequal treatment of Puerto Rico,” said Cox Alomar.

What did Biden say during the campaign?

As a candidate and in response to the Trump administration’s challenge to the First Circuit Court of Appeals decision, Biden stated that “Time and again, the president has refused to provide Puerto Rico with much-needed resources.” In a tweet in response to an El Nuevo Día story, Biden indicated in September 2020 that under his administration, that would end.

Island officials as well as New Progressive (PNP) and Popular Democratic (PPD) leaders had asked Biden to withdraw the challenge to the case, which did not happen.

On the contrary, the Biden administration maintained last Thursday the same position of the Trump administration in another case, in which federal judge William Young, assigned to the Federal Court in San Juan, also determined the unconstitutionality of the exclusion of Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP), SSI and the Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) for prescription drugs through Medicare Part D.

Young’s decision, who was assigned to the Federal Court in San Juan but is from the District of Massachusetts, ordered immediate access to SNAP, SSI, and LIS programs for nine plaintiffs in the Peña Martínez v. Department of Health case.

Pedro Pierluisi, however, considered in a tweet that it is positive that the U.S. Supreme Court will review the Vaello Madero decision. Later, he said he hoped that the highest U.S. court “ends the discrimination suffered by American citizens residing in Puerto Rico” regarding SSI.

Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, who had asked Trump not to challenge the decision of the First Circuit Court of Appeals and has also asked Biden to withdraw the certiorari, today urged members of Congress to approve the bill she introduced in the House so that residents of the island can have access to SSI.

Gonzaléz said in a press release that the eve of the 104th anniversary of the granting of U.S. citizenship to Puerto Rico residents reminds “us that, without statehood, we are only entitled to second-class citizenship,” that is why statehood is a civil rights issue that Congress must address immediately.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández - who wrote to the federal Justice Department to withdraw the challenge - said he will insist on asking the Biden administration to order the next Justice Secretary, Merrick Garland -whose confirmation is still pending in the Senate- to withdraw the case.

Hernández Montañez said that on behalf of the Legislature and other elected officials he will seek to participate in the case as a “friend of the court.” “The claim for the extension of the SSI benefit to Puerto Ricans has managed to unify diverse sectors of the island. Now more than ever, we must continue united and together we must fight the battle for all Puerto Ricans,” he added.