Utuado: A town with natural beauty and centuries-old history 

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Utuado.- A massive mountain is visible from different vantage points in Utuado. It is not just any peak; it is the highest peak in the “Ciudad del Viví” (“Viví City”), measuring 3,140 feet. Known as Cerro Morales, it is one of the perfect options to explore the area.

Accessing the site is possible from the PR-531 intersection, near Barrio Caonillas Arriba.

“It’s in the jurisdiction between Adjuntas and Utuado, but territorially, it falls under Utuado. The most historic aspect of the mountain is its accessible path leading to the summit. It’s the only summit in Puerto Rico that you can reach on foot. It typically takes between 50 minutes to an hour to ascend. Visitors arrive at a designated area where they park their vehicles, from there it’s a 50-minute hike. People used to arrive in 4x4 vehicles, but the roads have been closed because it’s a private farm,” explained Alex Natal, director of the Office of Tourism, Art, and Culture.

Like the official mentioned, the land where the Cerro is located is privately owned. It is owned by the Morales family, who do not reside in the area but are aware of its significance to ecologists and environmentalists and have allowed access to the area

“It’s a private area, but a public access point was made so people could reach it. However, you have to leave your car at a certain point and continue on foot,” Natal emphasized.

Apart from hiking and immersing oneself in the natural beauty of the area, the objective of the trek is to reach the summit, where visitors can experience the breathtaking view. “Many people come to this summit just to reach the plateau and see the cliff from where they can observe the municipalities of Utuado, Jayuya, Arecibo, and Ciales. Apart from the spectacular view, they can also enjoy fresh air and some relaxation time,” the educator added.

1 / 10 | Majestic landscape among the mountains of Utuado. En esta foto: carretera 10 desde Utuado hacia Arecibo. Se aprecian los mogotes y piedra caliza que componen esta área geográfica. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní

In fact, when visitors reach the summit, taking a break is almost mandatory because of the physical demands of the trail’s slopes and descents. Some more adventurous individuals bring their tents and decide to camp in the area, where low temperatures await them during the night.

“Groups go there and camp. They coordinate with our office to let us know they’re there in case of any emergencies, although we haven’t encountered any issues so far,” mentioned José Rodríguez, the Municipal Emergency Management Office Director.

“Access is on foot. After Hurricane Fiona, the road is accessible... but with the rains, the terrain gets affected,” added the official, who recommended avoiding crossings on rainy days.

Another space fascinating space to explore in Utuado is the Caguana Indigenous Ceremonial Site, an extraordinarily preserved place that is believed to be around 700 years old.

You can appreciate some of the indigenous legacy in this area, which includes archaeological finds, an impressive ceremonial plaza, and stones with petroglyphs. “The petroglyphs depict animal figures, human faces, possibly representing some of the activities held in this plaza. It’s a meticulously maintained park due to its archaeological significance. Many tourists, mostly from foreigners, visit the city to explore this site,” Natal highlighted.

In a small museum, you can view a valuable collection of findings from area’s the Taíno settlement.

A short distance from the iconic indigenous site is the Los Ángeles sector, a community whose strong sense of belonging is obvious upon arrival. It has its own playground, a Catholic Church nearby, a post office, cemetery, fire station, police precinct, pharmacies, and various other establishments that contribute to preserving its small-town identity.

“We have all the elements to qualify as a separate town,” Daniel Acosta, the community leader, proudly declared. “This is our recreational plaza; we wanted to give our community an identity. This used to be called Barrio Criminales until 1874, when a priest arrived and, after meeting the people here, he changed the name of the Barrio to Los Ángeles. Since then, the community has embraced that identity. When people ask, ‘Where are you from in Utuado?’ We proudly say, ‘we’re from Los Ángeles,’” he added.

“At the opposite side of the town, the grandeur of Cañón Blanco, located along Río Caonillas, catches the attention of everyone who visits this mountainous town. “This spot is frequented often; it’s a rocky formation, but the most famous attraction is a stone shaped like a sofa, resembling a shell that creates the illusion of a sofa,” explained Natal.

“Another site worth visiting in Utuado is the Yumuri building, which evokes the memory of the 1950 Nationalist Revolt. “The ‘50 Massacre took place right there on that corner. That’s where the confrontation occurred between people, the Police, and the National Guard. The building was abandoned until it was adopted by the ‘Utuado a puro color’ group,” Natal pointed out.