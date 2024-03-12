Opinión
12 de marzo de 2024
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Villa Pesquera Cibuco Restaurant: Savor a culinary adventure in Vega Baja

Enjoy a fresh and diverse menu ‘on board’ a watercraft

12 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Fried red snapper with tostones. (Xavier Garcia)
Cesiach López Maldonado
Por Cesiach López Maldonado

Vega Baja.- A boat “stranded” on the sand with a capacity for 12 people offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the exquisite dishes offered at Villa Pesquera Cibuco Restaurant in Vega Baja. Their menu features fresh fish and seafood.

The space also features other seaside areas where approximately up to 160 people can be accommodated.

“Villa Pesquera Cibuco is divided into four areas, which include a boat where up to 12 people can dine, but our entire establishment is outdoors. We have the sea right next to us, and we always have a family-friendly atmosphere,” explained Rafael Jiménez, the owner of the restaurant, which opened in 2017.

Yes, the beach atmosphere, the sea breeze, and the scenery all promise to capture your attention until each dish arrives at your table. It could be lobster with octopus and tostones (fried green plantains) or fried fish, among other delicious seafood dishes.

The lobster asopao with tostones.
The lobster asopao with tostones. (Xavier Garcia)

“Our fresh lobster is a top seller. Whether in garlic sauce, butter, or criollo style, we prepare it according to the customer’s preferences. It’s one of our most popular dishes and is served with octopus and tostones,” noted the proprietor.

Fish also take center stage on the menu at Villa Pesquera Cibuco, and the best part is their freshness.

“Our fish dishes are some of the most popular among customers, especially the fried red snapper. We don’t use oil or a deep fryer to prepare them; instead, we cook them in a pan, resulting in juicy and tender fish. These dishes can be accompanied by a salad, tostones, mofongo, or amarillos (fried ripe plantains). What’s great is that our fish are always fresh, they come directly from sea to the table; none of them are frozen,” Jiménez confirmed.

The stranded boat is one of the restaurant attractions.
The stranded boat is one of the restaurant attractions. (Xavier Garcia)

“We have red snapper, red snapper fillet, lane snapper, mahi-mahi, and snook, but availability depends on the season,” he added.

Another crowd favorite at this Vega Baja restaurant is the Mar y Tierra (”Surf and Turf”). “This dish consists of a 10-ounce Angus churrasco accompanied by a lobster tail and can also include shrimp, tostones, and salad,” emphasized the proprietor.

Likewise, the menu includes lobster asopao, includes the crustacean’s tail and customizable sides. Additionally, they offer mofongos stuffed with an array of seafood, meats, and turnovers.

“We have mamposteao, fish stew, chuletas can-can, smoked meat, fried meat, stuffed mofongo with a variety of seafood and meats. We also prepare wings, amarillo-stuffed chicken breast, or churrasco-stuffed chicken breast, among many other dishes,” he noted.

And to top it all off, Jiménez recommends indulging in the flavor of the “La Ola Cibuco” dessert.

“It’s made with ice cream, chocolate, and soft taco dough, filled with cream cheese and guava paste, and it’s a fried dessert,” explained the owner, who also mentioned that the “Cibu Molten” as another beloved dessert on the menu.

Additionally, Villa Pesquera Cibuco’s most popular drinks are the mojitos, which come in nearly 14 different flavors and are served in a very practical container.

“Our mojitos are unique, you won’t find them anywhere else. They come in 16-ounce pouches and are available in a variety of flavors including coconut, pineapple, guava, strawberry, and more,” highlighted Jiménez.

Villa Pesquera Cibuco is open every day except Tuesdays, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (with Mondays starting at 1:00 p.m.), and they feature live music and karaoke on Fridays and Sundays. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: Villa Pesquera Cibuco, or call: 939-232-7819.

Junte BoricuaSomos Puerto RicoSomos Vega Baja English
