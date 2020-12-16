Washington, D.C. - In the last quarter of the year, the White House made significant changes in the Board overseeing the island’s public finances by appointing four new members and replacing two members of the original group who, according to sources, were willing to continue in their positions.

These changes in the Board allowed the White House to remove from the picture - at least temporarily - former federal bankruptcy judge Arthur González and California Cabinet Secretary Ana Matosantos, two officials appointed by the Democrats as part of the first appointments made in August 2016.

The intention of the White House to reappoint Board president David Skeel’s remains uncertain. Meanwhile, it reconfirmed Andrew Biggs and brought in four new faces: the former director of the Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO) Antonio Medina; the former director of Budget of Utah and Michigan John Nixon; Puerto Rican Dr. Betty Rosa, interim commissioner of Education of New York; and the managing partner of DCI Group, Justin Peterson.

PUBLICIDAD

Four members of the current Board were recommended by the two top Republican Congress leaders; two - Rosa and Medina - by Democrats, as provided in PROMESA. Five have new three-year terms.

These changes come just as the Board is reviewing, in a mediation process, a new settlement with bondholders to reduce the payments agreed upon earlier this year, since the coronavirus pandemic and the January earthquakes have intensified the crisis. There is still a vacancy to be filled and uncertainty regarding the future of Skeel, whose appointment has expired in August 2019.

One month after the elections, President Donald Trump put his stamp on the Board with the appointment of Peterson, who until the summer of 2018 represented Puerto Rico creditors and whose company developed campaigns against the governments of Alejandro García Padilla and Ricardo Rosselló.

Last week, Trump announced his intent to reappoint Biggs, and CPA Nixon and Betty Rosa as new members.

The Board confirmed that Rosa’s appointment represents the departure of the Matosantos Board, which voted against the initial cuts of the first fiscal plan.

On Monday, before Medina´s appointment, Board executive director Natalie Jaresko said they received a notice from the White House last Friday with Nixon and Rosa´s appointments. Now they are in the process of incorporating them.

On Monday night, the White House announced the appointment of Medina, one of the candidates in one of the two lists presented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D). “The intention to appoint Mr. Medina to the Oversight Board ... represents an important new chapter in the FOMB’s mission to help Puerto Rico achieve fiscal responsibility and restructure its debt,” Skeel said.

PUBLICIDAD

Medina - who was the director of Pridco during most of García Padilla’s administration - fills the position held by José Carrión III, who was recommended by former speaker Paul Ryan as the candidate who PROMESA requires to be a resident of Puerto Rico or own businesses on the island.

The three newest Board members - Medina, Nixon, and Rosa - are eligible to participate as early as Friday in their first public Board meeting.

Although there were three vacancies on the Board, following the resignations of Carrión III, Carlos García and José Ramón González, the first to be replaced by the White House was Arthur González, who has been recognized by the fiscal body for his contribution to the legal analysis of the bankruptcy process.

Former Judge González -who was identified as the candidate appointed directly by former President Barack Obama- was replaced by Peterson, Trump’s appointment to the Board.

Since his arrival, Peterson wanted to speed up negotiations with creditors and reduce the Board’s expenses, which he criticizes for allocating nearly $800 million to the debt restructuring process.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over the territorial bankruptcy process, asked the Board to present the new debt adjustment plan by February 10. The Board expects to have the debt restructured next semester so that the government of Puerto Rico can start paying in July.

Nixon was recommended by House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (California). He will replace José Ramón González, the president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, who in 2016 was appointed as the person recommended by “speaker” Pelosi, who then was the minority leader.

PUBLICIDAD

Rosa fills the position that Matosantos held since she was on the list of the Senate Democratic minority leader, Charles Schumer. Senator Schumer thought Matosantos would remain on the Board, either because she was selected from his list or Pelosi’s, El Nuevo Día learned.

“The Board has become a little more sensitive to the situation in Puerto Rico after the earthquakes and the pandemic. That is why it is making efforts to further cut the debt. With the arrival of Petersen and Nixon that position could change. They could give up ground in the negotiations that are already underway,” said attorney Rolando Emmanuelli, legal advisor to the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union and other union groups that have questioned the constitutionality of the entity.

By reappointing Biggs, who is the Board’s expert on public pension reform - an unfinished business on the island’s public debt - the White House bypassed Skeel. They were both were recommended in 2016 by Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell, who remains in charge of the Senate at least until January 5 Georgia runoffs.

“More than Matosantos´ departure, it seems that Skeel´s appointment is also at risk. It would have been very easy for Trump to rename him along with Biggs,” added Emmanuelli. When Trump still has a month left in the White House, Jaresko said that Skeel’s position “is in the hands of the White House.”

Although Pelosi presented her two lists of candidates, Trump has not acted on one of them. Once the White House announced Medina for the position Carrión held, they still have to choose from Pelosi’s second list, a substitute for the position held by Carlos García.

PUBLICIDAD

According to sources, Pelosi’s list - that has not found an echo in the White House – includes Matosantos, ex-Judge González, and, possibly, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.

Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) considers Rosa, interim New York State Education Commissioner and president of the State University of New York, a good appointment. Rosa is an expert in education planning issues.

Nixon may arrive without special knowledge of the island. “I am willing to meet with Board members as we have done before. I will continue with the role of overseeing the Board and ensuring that they do not impose more austerity on Puerto Rico,” said Velázquez.

After questioning, like other sectors of Congress, the appointment of Peterson, defended by the White House, Velázquez said that “above all”, she intends to continue monitoring those Board members who have conflicts of interest.

Peterson said that Trump is pushing for a Board willing to reach agreements on the debt.

When asked if Peterson’s appointment was positive or negative, Jaresko said that the managing partner of DCI Group brings a new perspective and experience to the Board in its continuing efforts to restore fiscal responsibility, transparency, and economic growth for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico as required by PROMESA.

“I look forward to working with all new members to further the mission of the Board and complete the work of the Board in Puerto Rico as soon as reasonably possible,” added Jaresko.